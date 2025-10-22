Kadu Santos: Champion bodybuilder dies suddenly at 31, leaving friends and family devastated
Newly engaged Ricardo Nolasco dos Santos, known in the bodybuilding world as Kadu Santos, died in Novo Hamburgo, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Monday, October 20. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Santos was an 11-time bodybuilding champion and a two-time overall champion of the Muscle Contest, one of the most prestigious competitions in the sport.
He also worked as a personal trainer and provided online coaching and consulting services, frequently sharing his training routines, diet advice, and competition preparations with more than 13,000 followers on social media.
His mother announced his death online, writing: “The saddest day of my life. My beloved son.”
His father, Amauri Santos, confirmed the death on social media and shared the same tribute.
Santos was engaged to fellow personal trainer Sabrina Wollmann, who reposted the family’s announcement. The couple had become engaged in July during one of his competitions.
Joel Rodrigues, a friend and event promoter in the bodybuilding scene, said Santos began training at around 17 years old and went on to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a champion.
Joel said: "He fought hard for this to happen. And he was loved by everyone. A very charismatic, friendly person," adding that the sport had lost "an athlete with a lot of potential."
The training centre where he worked, PowerCT, issued a statement mourning his death, describing Santos as "an example of dedication, discipline and companionship".
In the comments, fans left messages of support. One user said: "My condolences!!!! May God comfort your hearts at this painful time…."
And another wrote: "Our condolences, friends! This news is so sad. May God comfort your hearts in this difficult time - our heartfelt embrace."
The cause of his death remains under investigation, according to reports.
