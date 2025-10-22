Virgina Lilye was part of Boy George’s team when she appeared on The Voice Australia in 2020.

Tributes have been paid to Virginia Lilye, star of The Voice Australia, following her death from ovarian cancer. Singer/songwriter Don Spencer paid tribute to Virginia on Instagram.

Don Spencer wrote: “I am terribly saddened to hear that the beautiful Virginia Lillye has lost her battle with cancer. Virginia was not only an amazing talent but one of the loveliest people you could meet. She performed many times to help raise funds for the ACMF...she was an absolute showstopper. My deepest sympathy to Julian and her family. R.I.P Virginia x”

In response to Don’s tribute, one fan wrote: “Awww… such sad news!!! Rest easy sweet angel!!! Another life tragically claimed by this devastatingly awful illness!!! 🙏🏼💔🤍,” whilst another said: “Very Sorry for Your Loss Don. Take Care 🙏.”

Silverback Touring also paid tribute to Virginia on Instagram and wrote: “We want to take a moment to send our deepest love and condolences to the family and friends of the incredible @virginialillye.official - especially her husband, Julian.

“Many of you knew Vinny through her powerhouse vocals with Lillye, her tireless work across the Sydney and Australian rock scenes, or her unforgettable appearance on The Voice. She had one of the biggest voices you’ll ever hear and one of the warmest, most generous souls you could ever meet.

“Fly high, Vin. We’ll always cherish the memories and moments we shared. Tonight, wherever you are, raise a glass for our sister, Virginia. 🎤 ❤️ 🕊️”

On September 22, Virginia Lilye posted an update on her Instagram account which read: “First up for today was a meeting with the radiation team. All systems are go!!

“The tumor is very tiny and is sitting in the middle of nowhere in my liver… a bit like a minute island in the middle of the sea.. which is a great thing as no other organs will be effected, making it also less of an issue for possible side effects. The procedure will take 3 treatments condensed into just over a week.

“I will need to get another CT scan and possibly have markers put in so they can get the position of the zapping perfect. Should be all over by the middle of October. 6 weeks later will have another scan to see how it is. Or rather… to see it gone completely! ⚡️

“Next up today was the lung specialist meeting. Did another chest X-ray before the appointment and it showed that there is more fluid build up at the bottom of the left lung and a slight increase on the right lung. Strange how the CT scan didnt pick that up. He booked me in straight away for a drainage of the right lung this Wednesday. This will bring some relief and some breathing joy. I am seriously overwhelmed and beyond grateful at the rapid service provided. 🙏

“For 6 days I’ve been on the steroid Dexamethasone… my oncologist informed us that it would possibly help with inflammation. It was her hope to try and help with the breathing. I

“It was good for a couple of days but in the last 4 days, my breathing has progressively gotten worse, again! Gasping for air when travelling from the bed to the toilet, which isn’t far at all, has been annoying and quite scary.

“This steroid also brings insomnia which means I’ve had very limited sleep in the last 6 days. I have been given the go ahead to stop taking this steroid and am sooooooo looking forward to a much needed deeeeeep sleep. 💤 I don’t function well at all on minium sleep. 😫

“That’s it for now. Am just so happy and pleased that everything is heading in the right direction!! 😊 Oh and if you didnt notice.. Julian coloured his hair and is now a blonde head!! 😆😬.”

Fans have left tributes to Virginia following her death on her Instagram page and one fan wrote: “So heartbreaking to hear of your passing beautiful, amazing talented Virginia. Strength and love to Julian, family and friends. Fly high and rest easy gorgeous lady, you left an amazing legacy and will be deeply missed 🤍⭐️🙏.”

Virginia Lilye had shared the stage with the likes of Gene Simmons from KISS and Gilby Clarke from Guns ‘N’ Roses, but she is best known for being part of Boy George’s team in The Voice Australia back in 2020.