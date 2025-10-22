Tributes have been paid to singer and actor Rishabh Tandon following his death at 35.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer and actor Rishabh Tandon has tragically died from a heart attack at the age of 35. Rishabh Tandon who lived with his wife, actress and model Olesya Nedobegova Tandon in Mumbai, was in Delhi at the time of his death.

A source told NDTV that "He died last night after a heart attack. He was in Delhi since August as his father was not well". Tributes have been paid to Rishabh on his Instagram page, and one fan wrote: “Rip…. Didn’t know you but it seems u were a kind soul.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan wrote: “Rest In Peace Rishabh Bhai🙏🙏🙏.” His wife Olesya had taken to Instagram on October 9 to share a birthday tribute to her husband and wrote: “Happy birthday my king ♥️ my love♥️ my life.”

Singer and actor Rishabh Tandon, also known as Faqeer, has died of a heart attack at 35. Photo: rishabhtandonofficial/Instagram | rishabhtandonofficial/Instagram

According to The Express Rishabh Tandon “met Olesya Nedobegova Tandon “when she was the line producer for one of his digital series in Uzbekistan. In an interview he revealed their first real meeting happened by chance, and although they didn’t speak initially, they crossed paths again on the day he was leaving Uzbekistan.”

On July 16, Rishabh Tandon took to Instagram and wrote: “Each lyrics I expressed carries a piece of the pain I never had the courage to Live through but yet hurdled out of Music isn’t an escape, it’s how I survive the noise of a world that never Listened to a Voice, not even their own..”

In response to Rishabh’s Instagram post in July, his wife Olesya simply wrote: “❤️.” In 2021, Indian TV and film actor Siddharth Shukla died in Mumbai at the age of 40. There were reports at the time that he passed away due to a heart attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC, “Shukla's colleagues from TV and film industry have paid tributes and also expressed shock that he died at such a young age.

“Shukla starred in a number of hit TV shows and also acted in Bollywood films.”