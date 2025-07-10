Sunday Brunch star Morgan McGlynn Carr has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Channel 4 show’s resident cheese expert took to Instagram to share the sad news with her followers. She said: “On the eve of my daughter’s first birthday, I found a lump in my right breast. I’d recently stopped breastfeeding and assumed it was related.

“But my husband made me promise to go to the doctor first thing on Monday - and, by pure chance, it happened to be CoppaFeel! Week. My feed was full of women talking about breast cancer.”

She added that after being told conflicting opinions from a doctor and a breast clinic consultant, a third opinion from another medical professional “saved my life”.

Morgan revealed: “After scans, biopsies, mammograms, CTs, MRIs - in October 2024, I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. It was nothing short of earth-shattering.”

The TV star, who is best known for her cheese masterclasses on Sunday Brunch, underwent chemotherapy, which she described as “the hardest thing I’ve ever done”. Morgan added that she was sharing her story now “because if even one person sees this, and it prompts them to check a lump or get a second opinion, it could save a life”.

Fans have flooded her comments with messages of support. One said: “What a post thank you for sharing sounds like you are surrounded by love and loved ones,” while another added: “What an amazing woman you are. Thank you for sharing this. Sending you nothing but love and well wishes for your recovery now.”

Another loyal viewer said: “I follow you from Sunday Brunch. I hate cheese! But you have a magic sparkle which made me want to follow - I only follow positive people and, with your sparkle and positivity - be kind to yourself x”