Kim Kardashian has shared a heartbreaking birthday tribute to her close friend who passed away from cancer.

The reality TV star shared a touching tribute to her “lifer” friend Lindsay May, who passed away from cancer in November 2024. Kim, 44, met Lindsay at school and remained close friends with the entertainment consultant throughout adulthood.

In her post, Kim said: “It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz.

“I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn’t find the right words. Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it. I know you’d probably roll your eyes at me posting anything — especially since you didn’t really even have social media — but I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it.”

Sharing images of a trip their friendship group took, Kim added: “The lake was your happy place. It made you feel lighter, healthier… you were you. It’ll always be our favorite lifers tradition because it’s where we spend time with all of our kids being together and get real time with each other without any outside noise. We felt your absence this year in every sunset, every laugh, every quiet moment.

“Looking back at these pictures from a year ago, I feel so grateful for all the memories we made. We miss you so fucking much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you. I guess that’s why I hold onto this lake tradition so tightly. We’ll always have the lake — and in that, we’ll always have a piece of you.”

Also featured in the photographs from the friends’ group trip were other lifelong friends Allison Statter, Simone Harouche and Sarah Meyer Michaelson.

Kim Kardashian has sent a birthday tribute to her late friend Lindsay May, who passed away from cancer last year. | Getty Images

Kim was supported by sister Khloe in the comments, who said: “Beautifully said. I love you.” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards added: “I’m so sorry Kim.”

Lindsay was best known as the founder of Mayflower Entertainment, a consultancy agency that works with high-end brands such as Gucci.

Pal Simone Harouche broke the news of Lindsay’s death on social media in early January, revealing that Lindsay has succumbed to cancer on November 2, 2024. She said in her post: “My world stopped on Nov 2nd. You took a little of me with you, but thank God I took some of you. A beautiful sunset took on a whole new meaning. Reminisced a lot and the 90s were f***ing fun. Went on some beautiful adventures. Had a lot of family time.

I said yes to more. I experienced what it means when people talk about the power of community (very cliche, but very true). Took a very long break from instagram. Celebrated birthdays, holidays, friendship and a new year. Felt like I was in a daze a lot of the time, but also felt grateful for every second of this life (another cliche, but also very true). You are always with me. I feel you all the time.”

Kim replied in the comments at the time: “I felt this so deep. I love you so much. #lifers”