A Paris court has found eight people guilty of the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian following the high profile incident in 2016.

The court sentenced ringleader Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, to eight years in prisons, five of which have been suspended. Three others in the criminal group were convicted on the most serious charged and sentenced to seven years in prison, five of which were again suspended.

Time was already served pre-trial detention, meaning that none of those found guilty will go to prison. Two of the 10 defendants were acquitted of the charges, which included armed robbery, kidnapping and gang association.

Chief judge David De Pas said that the ages of the defendants were taken into consideration when imposing the sentences, with the judge holding back on imposing harsher punishments. The group, who were nicknamed ‘les papys braqueurs’ (the grandpa robbers) by French media, are made up of elderly members, with the oldest being 79 years old.

Eight people have been found guilty of the armed robbery of reality star Kim Kardashian in paris in 2016. | AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, who was not in attendance for the verdict hearing, previously gave evidence in the trial. She told the court that she “absolutely did think” that she would die in the robbery, which took place inside her Paris hotel room in 2016.

Following the verdict, a statement was issued by Kardashian, who said: “I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

What happened to Kim Kardashian in the Paris robbery?

The armed robbery took place on October 2, 2016 while Kardashian was visiting the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

The reality TV star mistook the robbers for police officers when they forced their way into her hotel room at the exclusive Hotel de Pourtales. A shaken Kardashian, who had attempted to call out for help from her sister Kourtney and assistant Stephanie Shepherd, had tried to contact authorities using the US emergency number 911, which does not work in France.

The robbers had threatened Algerian concierge-security guard on duty, Abdulrahman Ouatiki to take them to Kardashian’s suite and used him as an interpreter as they demanded she hand over her jewellery including her engagement ring, which had been given to her by then-husband Kanye West.

The robbers, armed with guns, pointed the weapon at Kardashian’s back before tying her up with zip-ties and duct tape before she was locked in the bathroom. They then searched her suit and made off with £10 million worth of jewellery and £1,000 cash.

The robbers then made off on bicycle and foot as Kim was freed. Her bodyguard, who had just arrived back at the hotel after accompanying Kourtney at a nightclub, then rushed to her assistance and authorities were called to the scene.

The only piece of jewellery that was recovered from the robber’s haul was diamond-encrusted cross necklace.