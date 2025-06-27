Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom are in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sánchez.

Kim Kardashian has been joined in Venice by her sister Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as her mum Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble for an event which was part of the lavish three-day celebrations for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Kim made sure all eyes were on her in a slim fitting snakeskin-print dress.

When she arrived in Venice, Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga maxi skirt and bralette. Khloe Kardashian wore an animal print catsuit and high heels, whilst mum Kris Jenner was dressed in all-black. Earlier this week on the June 25 episode of Khloé Kardashian’s podcast Khloé in Wonderland she was surprised by her two children, Tatum, and True, as well as her nieces Chicago and Dream.

Khloé Kardashian Venice birthday: How old is she and what are the ages of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

The reason behind the surprise was because of Khloé Kardashian’s birthday (she turns 41 today on June 27) and her children wanted to give her an early birthday present. They brought in pink balloons, and they sang happy birthday to Khloé. Khloé Kardashian, the co-founder of Good American also received a cake and said: "This is the best surprise I've ever had in my life," and also said: So, this is the most amazing surprise. All of the kiddos surprised me for my birthday, right? And, I don't think any of them have even been here and have seen the podcast space in person, so this is very exciting."

Although Khloé Kardashian is in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sánchez, it looks like she was able to celebrate her birthday with some retail therapy as she was spotted with her mum Kris Jenner outside designer store Moncler. For the occasion,Khloé Kardashian looked chic in a black dress whilst Kris Jenner opted for a leopard print dress (they sure love animal print in the Kardashian/Jenner family).

How old areJeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez?

Jeff Bezos is 61 and Lauren Sánchez is 55. Leonardo DiCaprio has been joined in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding by his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. Leonardo DiCaprio is 50 and Vittoria is 26.