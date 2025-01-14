Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Swift handed all her ‘Eras Tour’ staff a $100,000 bonus before they took the show out of the US.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Swift could just be the best boss in the world after she handed out huge bonuses for all of her Era’s tour staff. The singer, 35, is famed for her massive extra payouts to her workers during her tours, and a crew member on her sold-out ‘Eras’ run has now revealed they got the life-changing amount along with a handwritten note from the performer.

Her message, addressed to a staffer named Robert, was shared by him online, and said: “Thank you for your superb work on the US leg of ‘The Eras Tour’!! “Your well-deserved bonus is $100,000. Love, Taylor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor performed the last show of her record-breaking ‘Eras’ world tour in Vancouver, Canada, on 8 December. It was reported 10.1 million of her fans attended 149 shows during its run, with experts saying the shows added $13 to $28 billion to the worldwide economy.

Fans are theorising that Taylor Swift could be about to make a huge birthday announcement. | Getty Images

In the past two years, Taylor is said to have handed an extra $197 million in bonuses to her dancers, choreographers and other members of her tour staff. She was said to have been left “burnt out” after her ‘Eras Tour’ ended after it kicked off in March 2023.

A source told Page Six about how the marathon concert run left her exhausted: “(She is) definitely looking forward to some downtime. “Taylor was ready for this tour to wrap because she’s burnt out and is looking forward to some rest and relaxation.” The insider said Taylor’s NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, 35, has “encouraged” her to rest up after the tour ended.

They added Taylor “planned” all along for her Eras Tour to “wrap right before her birthday” so she could have “some time off to celebrate her 35th birthday and the holidays”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grammy-winning Taylor’s sell-out ‘Eras Tour’ kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, and the source added Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis has been left “so inspired” by and “proud of” all the “hard work she’s done” on the shows.

They went on: “At the same time, Travis feels it’s important for Taylor to take some time out for herself. “Taylor has so much to feel grateful for this birthday, not only for the incredible fans but for the entire crew who poured their hearts and souls into this tour. “Taylor knows she couldn’t have done it without each and every one of them.”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now