Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man charged with harassment and stalking in the vicinity of Taylor Swift’s home has been spotted there “approximately 30 times” in the last two months, a court has heard.

David Crowe, 33, from Seattle, Washington, was arrested on Monday evening near the pop star’s townhouse and taken into custody, where he was charged with two counts of harassment and stalking after police responded to reports of an “emotionally disturbed male acting erratically”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, Crowe was arraigned in the New York County Criminal Court where a judge granted supervised release and an order of protection, according to a spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

The complaint suggests a security worker had spotted Crowe in the location “approximately 30 times” from November 25, while Mr Crowe was asked 10 times not to approach the building.

On the same day as his court appearance, Crowe was re-arrested and charged with four counts of criminal contempt after police officers responded to an emergency call for a “disorderly male” in the vicinity of Swift’s home.

It is not clear if Crowe was arrested and charged before or after his court appearance on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) said: “Upon arrival, the male did leave the location and walk into the first precinct when he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. The following individual was charged with four counts of criminal contempt.”