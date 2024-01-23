A man has been charged with stalking and harassment outside Taylor Swift's New York home. (Credit: Getty Images))

A man has been charged with stalking and harassment outside the New York home of pop megastar Taylor Swift. David Crowe, 33 from Seattle, was arrested by police officers on Monday (January 22) after they received reports of an "emotionally disturbed male acting erratically" near Swift's townhouse. New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed he has been charged with two separate counts of stalking and harassment.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said: “Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location. Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents, no injuries were reported.”

It comes just days after Swift's home appeared to be the target of an attempted break-in. The singer was not at the apartment at the time of the incident, having been in Kansas City watching her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs' player Travis Kelce in his NFL match against the Buffalo Bills.

Swift's New York home has also been targeted before. In 2022, a man was arrested after drunkenly driving a car into the townhouse in an alleged attempt to gain entry to the building.