Ana Clara Benevides, 23, died in hospital after she passed out at the gig in Rio on November 17

A Brazilian fan who died after passing out at a Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro last month passed away from heat exhaustion according to a new forensics report.

Ana Clara Benevides, 23, collapsed two songs into the mega superstar's set for The Eras Tour date in Rio on November 17. She was transported to hospital where she later died.

It came after intense heat on the day of the concert, with temperatures topping 40C. Fans accused the organisers of failing to provide sufficient water supplies to the 60,000-strong crowd, with attendees also reportedly banned from bringing their own water bottles into the Nilton Santos Stadium despite the sweltering conditions. In a statement after her death, Swift told her fans on Instagram that she had been left with a "shattered heart" after Ms Benevides' death.

The new report from Rio’s Forensic Medical Institute said that Ms Benevides died as a result of heat exposure, leading to the young woman suffering from a cardiorespiratory arrest. The report added that she did not have any existing conditions that could have added to her situation and did not ingest any substances which could have contributed.