Scrapped Taylor Swift and Matty Healy song has been accidentally been released on vinyl
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy recorded a version of Slut! that has been accidentally leaked
Just when you thought you knew all the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s hit ‘Slut!’ a different version is leaked. Taylor Swift, 34, and Matty Healy previously recorded a version of the single where he and his band The 1975 featured in 2014 when they first started dating. The song was scrapped from the original 1989 album release later that year.
According to reports the pair who briefly rekindled their romance in 2023 began working on the track again with Matty Healy recording his verse. Tay-Swift - presumably after they split - decided to again scrap the collab from her re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) when it was released in October.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, in what appears to be a huge error The Sun claims “multiple [1989 (Taylor’s Version) vinyl records have been sent out including lyrics from a missing verse from Matty, with the track labelled as ‘featuring The 1975’.” Matty Healy lyrics include: “Days shrink into long nights now. Plus 44 on an American phone. Cat eye running her cheekbone. But it’s elegant. I tell you, ‘you are not a slut, you’re just relevant’.”
It was actually a Swiftie who appeared to uncover the secret version of the song after she purchased the vinyl album from Target. Emma Hanobrien shared her discovery on TikTok with the caption: “just casually unwrapping my vinyl and seeing THIS #taylorswift #the1975 #1989taylorsversion”. The vinyl has since been removed from Target’s website and unavailable to buy.
Taylor Swift and Matty Healey’s version has recently been shared on YouTube and although many Swifties may disagree with me or attack me for saying this, in my opinion it’s actually a better version of the song. I’m not much of a 1975 fan but Matty’s voice does add a lot more depth to the single.
Despite the pair splitting and both moving on with new romances, they have been close friends for many years. Taylor has been dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and Matty Healy started dating model Gabbriette Bechtel. Surely they can all be grown ups and release this version to the world - we want it and we need it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.