Does Matty Healy feature on a Taylor Swift's re-recorded 1989 album? (Getty)

Just when you thought you knew all the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s hit ‘Slut!’ a different version is leaked. Taylor Swift, 34, and Matty Healy previously recorded a version of the single where he and his band The 1975 featured in 2014 when they first started dating. The song was scrapped from the original 1989 album release later that year.

According to reports the pair who briefly rekindled their romance in 2023 began working on the track again with Matty Healy recording his verse. Tay-Swift - presumably after they split - decided to again scrap the collab from her re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) when it was released in October.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in what appears to be a huge error The Sun claims “multiple [1989 (Taylor’s Version) vinyl records have been sent out including lyrics from a missing verse from Matty, with the track labelled as ‘featuring The 1975’.” Matty Healy lyrics include: “Days shrink into long nights now. Plus 44 on an American phone. Cat eye running her cheekbone. But it’s elegant. I tell you, ‘you are not a slut, you’re just relevant’.”

It was actually a Swiftie who appeared to uncover the secret version of the song after she purchased the vinyl album from Target. Emma Hanobrien shared her discovery on TikTok with the caption: “just casually unwrapping my vinyl and seeing THIS #taylorswift #the1975 #1989taylorsversion”. The vinyl has since been removed from Target’s website and unavailable to buy.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healey’s version has recently been shared on YouTube and although many Swifties may disagree with me or attack me for saying this, in my opinion it’s actually a better version of the song. I’m not much of a 1975 fan but Matty’s voice does add a lot more depth to the single.