Several high-value personal items belonging to American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine are being auctioned off to recover unpaid taxes, with some pieces already attracting bids in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the most expensive items up for auction are a diamond-encrusted “Bruce the Shark” pendant, which has already received bids exceeding $63,000, a spinner shark chain, currently at $45,500, and a "water" pendant, with bids reaching $36,000.

The Inland Revenue Service (IRS) seized these assets from the 28-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, in April 2024 after raiding his Lake Worth, Florida home due to unpaid tax liabilities. The agency frequently conducts such auctions when individuals fail to resolve their tax debts, using proceeds from the sales to cover outstanding balances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot New Hip-Hop reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison on December 12, 2023, after serving time for violating the terms of his parole. His parole violation stemmed from his conviction in the RICO case against the Nine Trey Bloods gang, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison in 2020. Following his latest release, he has been placed under an additional year of probation and electronic monitoring.

Tekashi 6ix9ine | Getty Images

The rapper has also been involved in several other legal disputes. His criminal history dates back to 2015, when he pleaded guilty to charges related to a child sex video, receiving four years probation, according to Rolling Stone. Additional incidents include multiple assault charges and a 2021 lawsuit in which a woman accused him of throwing a champagne bottle at her in a Miami strip club. In 2023, after failing to appear in court, a jury awarded the complainant nearly $10 million in damages.

Meanwhile, on the lower end of the auction, there are more several more affordable items, including, necklaces starting at $250-$275, a pair of stud-style earrings listed at $275, a sterling silver Star of David pendant for $300, an Invicta “Star Wars” 50MM Wristwatch priced at $375, a Le Chiquito Noeud Coil Top Handle Bag at $650, a Louis Vuitton Avenue Damier Graphite Sling Bag at $950, and a 6IX9INE, DAY 69, RIAA Commemoration Award Plaque at $1,500.

The auction, scheduled for March 5, is being conducted through Florida-based Market Auctions, a company commissioned by the IRS. Bidding is open online through Market Auctions and Invaluable, with a full catalogue available for interested buyers.