Kenan Thompson, the longtime Saturday Night Live cast member, has revealed he was diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) after years of struggling with painful symptoms in silence.

The 46-year-old comedian, known for his role in Nickelodeon’s Kenan and Kel show, shared that the health issue began affecting his voice and sleep during his time on the set of SNL, where he has been a cast member since 2003.

“I noticed that I would get hoarse a lot easier when I'm doing the show. Losing my voice quicker, but also uncomfortable sleepless nights because I'm burping up acid, just kind of hiccuping all night,” Thompson told PEOPLE. “And that can definitely add more stress to an already stressful kind of environment doing a live show like that. So, all of those factors, I was like whatever, I'll get over it. But it just started to pile up.”

Despite using temporary remedies, the symptoms worsened to the point where they became unmanageable. “I was able to take something and patch it up for the moment, but I got to a point where that didn't work anymore. That's when it got serious,” he said. “It was a suffering-in-silence situation. I don't know if I was necessarily embarrassed to talk to a doctor - I just didn't know if I needed to.”

Thompson finally sought medical help in 2024 and was diagnosed with GERD, a chronic condition in which stomach acid frequently flows back into the esophagus, causing irritation and discomfort. Following the diagnosis, he was prescribed an acid blocker, which he says helped almost immediately.

“I felt relief pretty immediately,” Thompson said.

Now managing the condition, Thompson says he feels healthier and more in control of his daily habits. “God bless, I feel great. I'm in a much healthier kind of space with my daily lifestyle and meal decision-making and all of that good stuff. I'm in a good place,” he added.