Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the HBO Emmy’s Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco appears to have announced her engagement to Tom Pelphrey by posting a picture of herself wearing a ring.

The 38-year-old US actress shared a photo of her and Pelphrey to her Instagram story captioned “amazing weekend”, which he reposted.

The image shows Pelphrey, 42, kissing Cuoco’s nose with her hand stretched across his face, flaunting her ring.

Cuoco posted a further two photos of the couple with their daughter, which also shows off the jewellery piece on the ring finger of her left hand.

Meanwhile, she captioned a video of her ring: “What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you @tommypelphrey.”

She described the ring as a “once in a lifetime slice of perfection”, adding “my heart can’t take it”.

The happy couple's Instagram post | IG

The TV star publicly confirmed she was dating Ozark actor Pelphrey in 2022.

The pair welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, on March 30 2023.

Sharing the news to Instagram, Cuoco said: “The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.

“@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Cuoco rose to international fame playing Penny in US sitcom The Big Bang Theory and has also starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant and rom-com Meet Cute (2022).

Pelphrey, 42, is best known for playing Ben Davis in the Netflix original crime series Ozark.

Cuoco has been married twice before, first to former American tennis player Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016, and then to equestrian star Karl Cook.

In September 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced they had filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

In April 2022, Cuoco told Glamour US she “will never get married again” but would like to find a “long-lasting relationship or a partnership”.