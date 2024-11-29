Gogglebox star Eddie Boxshall, the ex-fiance of Denise Van Outen, has announced the death of his older brother Lee.

The TV star, who was previously due to marry actress Van Outen and starred on the celebrity version of Gogglebox alongside her, took to Instagram to share the news. He shared a selfie taken with his late elder brother and wrote a lengthy caption in tribute.

He wrote: “Lee... My brother, my best mate and my go to. Words have no meaning right now and nothing is making sense. The hole you have left in our hearts is not fillable.

“You wanted to do nothing but help people in some way and was always there when needed. I’m going to miss our adventures and funny times but will always reflect with a smile on my face of all we went through together as kids and adults.”

“We grew up with you being my older brother but you always telling people we met you was the younger one and that I looked after you which was how it was through our whole lives but I would not change that for the world. I’m lost right now bruv as I can’t look out for you ever again.”

He went on to share that his brother had even helped people after his death, but did not give the cause of his death. He said: “To anyone reading this I want to let you know that my brother had a rare blood type which the family was not aware of until Sunday and we discussed as a family about Lee being a donor which we all agreed.

“Lee’s passing has changed 2 people’s and 2 families' lives for Christmas. I’m now registering as an organ donor after seeing what can be done first-hand.”

He also urged others to join the organ donor register, writing: “Our bodies are just vessels for our soul which is the real us. Please have a think if you could be that person who could help others too.

Denise Van Outen was in a relationship with Eddie Boxshall for seven years.

“Also tell your family and friends how much you love them as we never know when we may not be able to say them words again.”

Commodities trader Boxshall, age 51, was in a relationship with actress and TV presented Van Outen, 50, for seven years before they split in November 2021. She confirmed their split in January 2022.

"Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie," she wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white image of her alone on the beach with her dogs. "It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple."I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

She added: “I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

Van Outen shares a 14-year-old daughter with actor ex-husband Lee Mead, whom she was with from 2009 to 2013, while Boxshall has a son from a previous daughter called Jordan.

It was reported at the time that Van Outen had ended their relationship after she discovered via messages and photos on his iPad that Boxshall had been unfaithful to her.

The pair had been together since 2014 after being introduced by a mutual friend and were due to marry. In May 2022, Boxshall admitted he sent up to 20 sext messages behind then fiancée’s back.

He said he felt ashamed and “deeply regretted” sending the messages and said he contacted Van Outen many times to apologise but she did not want to get back together.