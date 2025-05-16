Paige Williams, 32, grew up on a council estate in Manchester but thanks to her beauty empire, is now worth £100 million.

Paige Williams may not be a household name, but she is featured on The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 and is worth £100 million. Yes, you read that correctly, £100 million.

The 32 year-old beauty mogul grew up on a council estate in Manchester and according to The Sunday Times, she “spent much of her childhood caring for her five brothers.”

The Sunday Times also reported that “Her first business was an academy teaching some of the makeover skills she learnt at a branch of Selfridges. This evolved into P Louise, a brand selling teen-friendly products such as Bad B*tch Energy.”

If you go onto the about section on the P Louise section, the first headline that greets you is “From Humble Beginnings.” It explains how after launching the P.Louise Makeup Academy, Paige Williams decided to expand into cosmetics in 2018 and in the website’s own words, introduced the “P.Louise Base—now celebrated as the world's best eyeshadow primer.”

The Sunday Times Rich List 2025: How did beauty mogul Paige Williams become worth £100 million? Photo:plouise1/Instagram | plouise1/Instagram

In an interview with The Telegraph last year, Paige Williams revealed that her mother was only 15 when she gave birth to her and she grew up on a council estate where her family sometimes couldn’t afford to do the weekly shop. Paige always loved make-up and worked at the Mac Cosmetics counter at Selfridges.

However, Paige revealed that she thought of a business opportunity only after she had to leave Selfridges after failing to sell £5,000 worth of product a day. She thought about opening a beauty academy in Manchester and asked her grandmother for a loan.

Paige Williams told The Telegraph that when she asked her grandmother, she revealed that “I think she thought I’d lost my marbles. I didn’t have a business plan.

“She said: ‘I don’t have a single bit of business knowledge, you don’t have business knowledge, how are we going to manage the bills?’”

Paige went on to say that “We had no back-up plan. My nana quit her job because she believed in me so it was all on my shoulders and I didn’t know how we were going to get the place busy.”

They had blazing rows. “My nana did blame me. She felt that she’d believed in me and I’d convinced her to quit her job and now we were screwed.”

However, Paige persevered and filmed make-up looks on Instagram and told The Telegraph that “We hit the jackpot. That was big money. It was like winning the lottery.

“Then the only way was up.”

In an interview with OK! magazine, Paige revealed that TikTok had an enormous impact on her career and revealed that"Because of TikTok, and the speed of light in which we were getting views, we were getting that visibility.”

She also said: "It changed my entire career, she said, discussing the impact of TikTok. "Without the decision to go to TikTok, I wouldn't be in the empire. It changed my entire career."