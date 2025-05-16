As King Charles makes it onto The Sunday Times Rich List 2025, here’s what he is worth and how he makes his money.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, King Charles has yet again featured in The Sunday Times Rich List and while it is to be expected he would be among the wealthiest people in the UK, he doesn’t come close to being the richest. For the fourth year in a row, that particular crown goes to billionaire businessman Gopichand Hinduja with a fortune worth £35.304 billion.

So, while we all know The King is wealthy, we might not realise quite how rich he is - or how he makes his money. While most of us would expect much of his £640 million personal fortune to come from us - the taxpayer - that is partly true, but it is not the whole story.

For example, aside from his personal wealth, the King owns collections of jewels worth £533m, property worth £330m, shares and investments totalling around £142m, racehorses worth £27m, art worth £24m, cars worth £6.3m and a stamp collection - his family does feature on them after all - worth at least a staggering £100m.

So, he generates a sizeable income from a number of places. But that is not all.

How does King Charles make his money?

The monarch's income from the Duchy of Lancaster - the King's estate - is £20m a year.

As the Prince of Wales, he also oversaw the Duchy of Cornwall - which will be known to many as the 'Duchy' name behind the organic brand stocked in Waitrose supermarkets across the country. Waitrose sells Duchy products worth more than £200m each year, but the profits (around £3.5m a year) did not go directly to the King, instead being passed to his charity foundation.

So the King does receive a sizeable amount of his money from us - the Sovereign Grant - but also through income such as rents from the Duchy of Lancaster (known as the Privy Purse) and from his private investments.

And he ever gets a bit short, he could always sell some of those stamps.