The wealthiest people in the UK have been revealed in The Sunday Time Rich List 2025.

It’s not been the greatest year for the mega-wealthy if The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 is anything to go by. The 76-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 37-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 156 this year.

The number of billionaires has dropped for three successive years – this year's decline is the sharpest yet. But before you feel too sorry for these guys, the 2025 list of 350 individuals and families together hold combined wealth of £772.8 billion - so they’re doing okay, despite being 3 per cent down on last year.

For the fourth successive year, topping the list is Gopi Hinduja and his family. The richest people in the UK, according to this year’s edition of The Sunday Times Rich List, which was published online today (May 16) and will appear in the print edition of the newspaper on Sunday (May 18). The Hindujas’ wealth is put at £35.304 billion, down from £37 billion last year.

The annual list is seen as the definitive guide to wealth in the UK, charting the wealth of the 350 richest people in the UK. Compiled by Robert Watts and edited by Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Rich List is based on identifiable wealth, such as land, property, and other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies, but it excludes bank accounts, to which the paper has no access.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “The Sunday Times Rich List is changing. Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling. We are also finding fewer of the world’s super rich are coming to live in the UK.

“This year we were also struck by the strength of criticism for Rachel Reeves’s Treasury. We expected the abolition of non-dom status would anger affluent people from overseas. But homegrown young tech entrepreneurs and those running centuries-old family firms are also warning of serious consequences to a range of tax changes unveiled in last October’s budget.

“Our research continues to find a wide variety of self-made entrepreneurs building fortunes not just from artificial intelligence, video games and new technologies but also mundane, everyday items such as makeup, radiators and jogging bottoms. We know many of our readers find these people and their stories inspiring — especially the many who had tough starts or setbacks to their lives and careers.”

Celebrities in the The Sunday Times Rich List 2025

Famous faces among 2025’s richest are King Charles, football club owners and Hollywood stars. Megastars including Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Euan Blair, Sir Lewis Hamilton and Sir Christopher Nolan also appear in the annual survey.

The King and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are jointly valued at £640 million while David and Victoria Beckham hit £500 million. Charlotte Tilbury has amassed a fortune of £350 million thanks to her magic with a make-up brush ensuring she became sought after by supermodels and Hollywood A-listers.

Hoteliers Sir Rocco Forte and Olga Polizzi are the highest re-entry to the list thanks to a Saudi deal with an estimated family wealth of £1.2 billion. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are valued at an estimated £450 million thanks to their deal ceding creative control of James Bond to Amazon MGM Studios.

Making her debut on the list is Ellen DeGeneres with £363 million, following her move to the Cotswolds in the wake of last year's US election. Also re-entering the list are Brewdog founder James Watt and Georgia Toffolo and Ed Sheeran.

Appearing in this year’s 40 Under 40 list are Dua Lipa and Anthony Joshua. The 40 under 40 List details individuals with the biggest fortunes aged 40 or under as of May 1, 2025 with the entry level for this year almost doubling year on year to £100 million.

Among the 100 most philanthropic rich listers who gave a total £3.7 billion to charity is pop star Harry Styles who appeared on the giving list for the first time.

2025 Rich List’s biggest losers

Maintaining a pattern seen last year, numerous familiar names on the Rich List have faced significant financial setbacks.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has suffered considerable losses for a consecutive year with a £6.473 billion decline in wealth seeing his fortune fall to £17.046bn. The founder of the petrochemicals giant Ineos and father of three resides in Monaco and has bought a stake in Manchester United.

Keen philanthropist Sir Leonard Blavatnik's stake in Warner Music Group has lost nearly 20 per cent of its value since February. His wealth reduced year on year by £3.521bn to £25.725bn. Born in Ukraine but with US and British citizenship, he also owns the music service Deezer and the sports streaming outfit DAZN.

Revenues at the Moscow-born Alex Gerko's largest trading company fell by nearly 40 per cent in 2023 with his wealth down by £3.31bn to £8.745bn.

2025 Rich List’s biggest risers

Igor and Dmitry Bukhman The Russian-born brothers have built a fortune from mobile games such as Gardenscapes and Fishdom and became British citizens earlier this year. Their worth is up £6.191bn to £12.54bn.

Idan Ofer, the art-loving son of Sammy Ofer, who built a shipping empire after serving in the Royal Navy during the Second World War, has seen his coffers rise £5.161bn to £20.121bn since 2024.

Transatlantic dynasty Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family, who own Primark and Fortnum & Mason have seen their wealth rise by £3.253bn to £17.746bn. Their other investments include Silver Spoon, Ryvita and Twinings and their shares in their Canadian business, George Weston, are up 40 per cent.

And in percentage terms, Stephen Fitzpatrick has had a very strong year, rising by 73 per cent to £3.073 billion. Both founders of Revolut, Vlad Yatsenko (£1.025bn) and Nik Storonsky (£6.978bn) are also top performers, as is Sir Michael Gooley, the SAS veteran who runs Trailfinders (£679m).

The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 magazine will include several interviews and features, focused on some of the leading players and personalities among the richest 350, as well as a full ranking by order of wealth. You can find the full list of the 350 richest people in the UK on The Times website.