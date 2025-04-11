Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Political veterans Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt have been awarded with peerages and honours by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

As is tradition in British politics, the ex-Prime Minister has selected a group of people to be awarded with peerages (becoming a Lord), knighthoods and more. Sunak, who quit after losing the general election in July 2024, has nominated seven people to receive life peerages and 29 people to receive other honours.

Former England cricketer James Anderson is one of those to be awarded a knighthood. Sir James retired from test cricket in July having taken more wickets than any fast bowler in test history.

Former education and housing secretary Michael Gove was confirmed to have been given a seat in the House of Lords after being heavily tipped for a peerage. Gove, who is now the editor of the Spectator magazine, has served in the cabinet of four prime ministers.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor in Mr Sunak’s cabinet, and ex-foreign secretary James Cleverly were awarded knighthoods. There were also knighthoods for former defence secretary Grant Shapps and ex-work and pensions secretary Mel Stride.

Elsewhere, Matthew Vaughn, the filmmaker behind Layer Cake, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and the Kingsman films was also awarded a knighthood for his services to the creative industries.

Here is the full list of honours awarded by Sunak:

Peerages

Michael Gove: Former secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities

Mark Harper: Former secretary of state for transport

Simon Hart: Former chief whip of the House of Commons

Sir Alister Jack: Former secretary of state for Scotland

Stephen Massey: Former chief executive officer of the Conservative Party

Victoria Prentis KC: Former attorney general

Eleanor Shawcross (Wolfson): Former head of the Number 10 Policy Unit

Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG)

Andrew Mitchell MP: Former secretary of state for international development and deputy foreign secretary. For political and public service

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (Damehood)

Theresa Villiers MP: Former Member of Parliament for Chipping Barnet. For political and public service

Knights Bachelor (Knighthood)

James Anderson: England cricketer. For services to cricket

James Cleverly MP: Former home secretary and former foreign secretary. For political and public service

Jeremy Hunt MP: Former chancellor of the Exchequer, foreign secretary, health secretary and culture secretary. For political and public service

Grant Shapps MP: Former defence secretary, energy secretary, business secretary, home secretary, and transport secretary. For political and public service

Mel Stride MP: Former secretary of state for work and pensions. For political and public service

Matthew Vaughn: Filmmaker. For services to the creative industries

Companion in the Most Honourable Order of the Bath (CB)

Elizabeth Perelman: Former principal private secretary to the prime minister. For public service

Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG)

John Bew: Former foreign policy adviser to the prime minister. For political and public service

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Nerissa Chesterfield: Former director of communications at No 10 Downing Street. For political and public service

Cassian Horowitz: Former special adviser to the prime minister. For political and public service

Lisa Lovering: Former head of operations at No 10 Downing Street. For political and public service

William Tanner: Former deputy chief of staff to the prime minister. For political and public service

Rupert Yorke: Former deputy chief of staff to the prime minister. For political and public servie

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Eden Barnes: Former head of events and visits at No 10 Downing Street. For political and public service

Aidan Corley: Former head of research and messaging, 10 Downing Street, and special adviser to the prime minister. For political and public service

Douglas McNeill: Former chief economic adviser to prime minister. For political and public service

James Nation: Former deputy director of the Number 10 Policy Unit. For political and public service

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin: Former special adviser to the prime minister. For political and public service

Lucy Noakes: Former press secretary to the prime minister. For political and public service

Timothy Pitt: Former special adviser to the prime minister. For political and public service

Robert Trotter: Former official speechwriter for the prime minister. For public service

Henry de Zoete: Former adviser to the prime minister on artificial intelligence. For public service

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ronald Kirk: Former councillor for Great Ayton, Hambleton District Council. For political and public service

George Livesey: Senior parliamentary assistant to the Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP. For political and public service

Yvonne Peacock: Councillor for the Upper Dales, North Yorkshire Council. For political and public service

David McCormick: Collections manager at Chequers. For public service

Emma Paterson: Head housekeeper at Chequers. For public service