Everything you need to know about the Conservative Party leader

As the UK stands on the brink of a pivotal general election, the spotlight turns to the country’s political leaders as they campaign across the nation in search of votes.

Of course, the election itself was called by current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and it is he who will remain in 10 Downing Street should the Conservatives secure enough seats on 4 July.

But perhaps you haven’t kept up to date with politics over the past couple of years. Perhaps the sudden announcement of another national vote has dragged you back into the fray, and you need to swot up on who’s who in the world of British politics?

That’s where NationalWorld steps in, and as voters prepare to cast their ballots, here’s a Rishi Sunak profile that offers an overview of the PM’s background, achievements and political philosophy.

Early life

Born on 12 May 1980 (making him 44-years-old today), in Southampton, Sunak is of Indian descent - his grandparents were born in India and migrated to East Africa in the early 20th century.

His parents, Yashvir and Usha Sunak, were born and raised in Kenya and Tanzania, respectively, before they moved to the UK in the 1960s. Sunak's father is a GP, and his mother is a pharmacist who ran her own pharmacy.

He attended the prestigious private school Winchester College, where he was head boy. From there, he earned himself a place at the University of Oxford, where he studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics - a course known for producing many prominent UK politicians - at Lincoln College.

Sunak then furthered his education with an MBA from Stanford University - it was at Stanford that he met his future wife, Akshata Murty.

Before his political career, he worked in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and later at hedge fund firms, gaining experience in finance and business.

Political career and views

His transition to politics began in 2015 when he was elected as the Conservative MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, a seat previously held by former Conservative Party leader William Hague.

Sunak's political career has been marked by a rapid ascent through the Conservative Party ranks. He served as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government before being appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019.

His big break came in February 2020 when he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, one of the most senior positions in the UK government. As Chancellor, Sunak quickly became a prominent figure, particularly due to his handling of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He introduced several significant financial support measures, including the furlough scheme, which helped protect millions of jobs during the lockdowns. Many of these measure sparked debates over their long-term sustainability, and their impact on the national debt.

Sunak is often described as fiscally conservative but socially liberal. He advocates for low taxes and a pro-business environment but also supports measures to ensure social equity and environmental sustainability.

His economic philosophy emphasises the importance of a strong private sector as the engine of growth, coupled with responsible public spending and investment in key areas such as education and infrastructure.

Family life

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, a multinational corporation providing business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services.

Akshata Murty herself is a successful businesswoman and fashion designer, with a significant shareholding in Infosys. The couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

Wealth and net worth

Sunak's wealth has been a topic of considerable public interest and scrutiny, and his estimated net worth is around £651 million, making him one of the wealthiest politicians in the UK.

A significant portion of this wealth comes from his wife's substantial stake in Infosys, which is valued in the hundreds of millions of pounds.