This Morning host Josie Gibson has admitted that she has been left “skint” and is “moving back into a caravan” after undertaking a huge new project.

The former Big Brother winner made the startling revelation as she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning (August 7), where she spoke about her new show Josie Gibson’s Big Country Build. Her new show follows the renovation work being undertaken to transform her Somerset home into an eco-friendly paradise, with family members being roped in to help with the work.

In a preview for the new series, Josie, 40, admitted that the reality of the amount of work needing done to her home had hit her, adding that the financial impact of the renovation project has left her “skint”.

Josie was interviewed by Ranvir Singh during her appearance on Good Morning Britain. The presenter said: “You know what, you used to live in a caravan before all of this, and now, just a few years later, you've bought this enormous house. You're a great British success story, Josie!”

Josie replied: “Well, I'm moving back into a caravan, I don't know about that!”

The This Morning star revealed that building an eco-friendly home had always been a “dream” of hers, adding that she always wanted to live as “off-grip as possible”. She said: "I've actually roped the family in. They say never to work with family or animals, and I've done just that. To say my stress levels are up here...

"They are great, they are amazing, but there are a lot of challenges, let's say."

She added: “I've had a lot of sleepless nights. Sometimes, you get this great big dream and you follow your dreams, but you don't realise, with those dreams, there could be quite a lot of hurdles.”

Josie Gibson’s Big Country Build is set to air on ITV in 2026. A specific launch date has not yet been confirmed the broadcaster.