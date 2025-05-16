Fans are still in shock over the sudden death of comedian Rakesh Poojary at 33.

Tributes are continuing to flood in for Rakesh Poojary after his sudden death at the age of 33 after a heart attack. The comedian suffered a cardiac arrest at a pre-wedding ceremony near Udupi in India.

Rakesh Poojary who won Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, was rushed to a nearby hospital after having a cardiac arrest, he had shared a photograph from the pre-wedding ceremony on his Instagram Stories before the fatal incident.

Voice actor Megha Prashanth paid tribute to Rakesh on Instagram and wrote: “Rest in Peace, Rakesh Poojary 💔

“Still can’t believe you’re gone, anna. You were more than a friend—like a brother to me. Always full of life, laughter, and love. One of the kindest, funniest souls I’ve ever known.

Thousands gathered for the funeral of comedian Rakesh Poojary who died of a cardiac arrest at 33. Photo: rakeshpoojary_comedy_kiladi/Instagram | rakeshpoojary_comedy_kiladi/Instagram

“You had this magic of making everyone around you smile, no matter what. Group calls, events, random moments—you always brought light with your words and jokes.

“Not long ago, you said, “Life is something magic… just go with the flow.” That line keeps ringing in my head now. You truly lived that way—free, joyful, and full of heart.

“Being with you was one of the biggest blessings of my life. You’ll always be missed, but your laughter and spirit will stay with us forever.

“Love you always, brother ❤️.”

Actor Shivraj KR Pete paid tribute to Rakesh on Instagram and wrote: “How to rest in peace to the soul who made so many hearts laugh.”Actor/writer and director Sundeep Malani also paid tribute to Rakesh Poojary on Instagram and wrote: “RIP Rakesh Poojary.”

According to the Deccan Chronicle, “A public viewing was held at Hoode, with thousands lining up to catch one last glimpse of the beloved actor. His funeral procession proceeded to a beachside crematorium, where the final rites were performed.”