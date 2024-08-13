TikTok famous real estate flipper Teddy Miller has been arrested for wire fraud. Photo by TikTok/howtomakecrazymoney. | TikTok/howtomakecrazymoney

A TikTok influencer who told people how to make lots of money faces 20 years in prison after being arrested for wire fraud.

Teddy Miller, a real estate flipper with online fame, is now facing federal charges over accusations he sold clients wildly lucrative “investment opportunities” that didn’t ultimately exist in properties he never actually owned.

Miller was known for running a TikTok page called How To Make Crazy Money, where he used some particularly colourful language to discuss his money-making plans. In one video, the self-proclaimed ‘Wolf of West Virginia’ said: “Everyone wants to make more f*****g money,” And you should want to make more f*****g money. Because life’s too short to be a fucking p***y.”

“Always remember, you can’t make money if you’re a fucking p***y,” he said in another video. Prosecutors say, however, that he was only hoping to make money for one person - himself.

On Monday (August 12), a criminal complaint against 34-year-old Miller was unsealed in a West Virginia federal court and he was charged with one count of wire fraud.

Miller, who does not yet have an attorney listed in court records, appeared before a US magistrate judge later in the same day in Charleston, West Virginia. He was ordered to be detained pending a preliminary hearing.

The police say Miller promised potential clients they’d get at least a 20 percent return on their money as he fixed up distressed properties and rented them out.

Miller claimed his money-making technique would not only help revitalise struggling neighborhoods, but he also said he hired the homeless and formerly incarcerated to work on his projects to give them a “second chance” at life.

In one of his most recently posted videos, Miller said he had helped a lot of people. He said: “I have rebuilt a lot of lives, I’ve helped a lot of homeless people. I’ve done what some people would say is a lot of good for a lot of communities.”

Miller’s social media profiles showed him living the life of luxury in exotic locations and wearing designer clothing. In his mugshot, he was wearing a top with ‘Dolce and Gabbana’ written around the neck.

The FBI says his appearance of wealth was all a lie and all part of the fraud. The bureau has been investigating Miller since March 14, 2023, when agents received a tip from the West Virginia Securities Commission that a complaint had come in about him selling unregistered securities to the public through a company called Bear Industries LLC.

In June 2022, a client identified in the complaint only as “C.T.,” emailed Miller after watching one of his TikTok videos about a dry-storage facility he wanted to construct in Charleston.

“Miller responded to C.T. and claimed that the project was ‘a great way to make a hell of a return, create passive income with the equity you retain, and start your journey to sustainable wealth,’” the complaint states.

A “promotional investor packet” Miller sent said the property would be refinanced when construction was complete, and that investors were guaranteed their initial investment back, plus a 23 percent return, according to the complaint. After that, C.T. and Miller would share the rental income the property generated, the complaint added.

Miller also incorporated entities called Blue Steel Modeling Agency LLC, and Stark Industries LLC, both which apparently relate to the Ben Stiller film Zoolander and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Miller had answers ready to dispel any of C.T.’s doubts, the complaint states.

Upon reviewing the promotional packet, C.T. “did some of his own due diligence and discovered that the subject property was owned by Philco, LLC,” the complaint went on. However, Miller relieved C.T.’s concerns by telling him that he controlled Philco. That was a lie.

On June 30, 2022, C.T. signed an “investor agreement” and a “partnership agreement” to contribute funds to the dry-storage project, the complaint went on. C.T. would give Miller and his wife $20,000 (around £15,600) for 15 percent of the property, and Miller would repay C.T. the full $20,000, plus 15 percent of the property’s refinance, by August 2, 2023, according to the complaint.

On July 5, 2022, C.T. wired the funds from his home state of California to a Bear Industries bank account, the complaint states. “Once Miller received the $20,000 wire in West Virginia… he transferred $4,000 (around £3,120) of the funds to his personal bank account, paid employees, paid $5,266.64 (around £4,110) toward a mortgage on a different property, and transferred approximately $9,000 (around £7,025) to a separate bank account,” according to the complaint.

In November 2022, Miller told C.T. that construction on the dry-storage project had “slipped two months,” but that it would be open in 60 days, the complaint went on. But Miller subsequently ghosted C.T., who never heard back from him after December 2022 “despite multiple attempts to contact him.”

On June 10, 2024, C.T. went to West Virginia to see the dry-storage lot for himself, but “noticed that [it] had not been constructed,” according to the complaint. “To date, C.T. has not received his investment back,” the complaint states.

Miller is being held without bond in the South Central Regional Jail on behalf of the US Marshals Service. If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison.