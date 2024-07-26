OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer Corinna Kopf. Photo by Instagram/@corinnakopf. | Instagram/@corinnakopf

An OnlyFans model and influencer has issued a warning after an AI romance scam began circulating which led her fans to believe they were going to marry her.

Corinna Kopf, an Instagram star with more than six million followers on Instagram who became an OnlyFans star, has spoken out after becoming aware that some of her followers believed they were going to wed her.

What has actually happened is that a AI version of her has been created to dupe her loyal, unsuspecting fans. So, she’s now let them know they have been scammed and she is a victim of deepfakes.

Fake accounts have been created on platforms like WhatsApp in her name, and fans have reported losing money to the fraudsters who are actually behind them, having being led to believe they talking to the real Kopf.

28-year-old Kopf, from Illinois, United States, became aware of the scams after being messaged directly by fans on her genuine Instagram account, @corinnakopf.

Sharing screenshots of some of the scam conversations, one person who messaged her told her that one man who has fallen victim to the AI scam is allegedly believed he was engaged ot Kopf.

They wrote to her: "I saw a dude on Reddit that is convinced that he's been engaged to you since October and he posted an AI vid somebody sent to him of you telling him how much you love him."

Kopf, who previously said she made $1 million (around £777,000) a month on OnlyFans, has since found the video for herself and shared it on her Instagram page, calling it a “masterpiece”.

In the video, the AI version of her is heard saying: "I don’t like how you are leaving me online like that. I already told you that I’m the real Corinna Kopf and I really love you. I told you that I lost my purse with all of my information and you did not talk anything."

When the fake version of Kopf goes to touch her face, however, the top of her finger appears to merge in to her face - a sign that the video is actually a deepfake. Other indicators of AI videos include unnatural movements or expressions, mismatched audio and video, unusual textures and lighting, along with objects morphing or appearing and disappearing.