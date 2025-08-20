TikTok star John Crawley had been rushed into hospital after breathing difficulties.

TikTok star John Crawley AKA KingBeardX and also known as Pimpmunkx has died at 47 after a cardiac arrest. Before his death, John Crawley had been rushed into hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.

When John Crawley was in hospital, his friend Anthony Caruso started a GoFundMe page which read: “Hello there! My name is Anthony Caruso, and I’m setting up this GoFundMe to help my friend and former podcast co-host, John Crawley (also known as Kingbeardx and Pimpmunkx). John is currently in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) located in the state of Mississippi, USA, and is struggling to breathe.

“John is the main breadwinner for his family, and unfortunately, he doesn’t have medical insurance. His condition is quite unstable, and we’re all worried about him.

“From a family member of John, aka Kingbeardx, formerly known as Pimpmunkx as of late 2025, Aug 4:

"He went to the hospital; he was having trouble breathing. Doctors put him on a ventilator… we went past 66% (O2 levels) and he stopped breathing. They (put him into the ICU and) brought it back up to 100% (O2 levels). He just had a tube placed in his chest… his breathing condition is still very bad."

TikTok star John Crawley will be best remembered on the platform for his reactions to how people eat food. He had 2.5m followers on his kingbeardx1x account and in his bio, it reads: “Hi, I'm King beer, the funniest dude on the Internet well, maybe the funniest.”

In response to his death, one fan wrote: “Rest in peace King Card. Thank you for every laugh and smile, whilst another said: “Rest in peace, king bears. Never really watched a whole lot of your videos but seen a few on my feed, thank you for making folks laugh and smile through tough times.”