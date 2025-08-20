Raphaël Graven, known as Jean Pormanove, died on a livestream on the Kick platform that had been running for more than 298 hours.

French streamer Raphaël Graven, known as Jean Pormanove has died live on air. Le Monde reported that “The 46-year-old former soldier was regularly beaten and abused by two other influencers during livestreams.“

“According to footage shared on social media, the other participants in the livestream noticed Graven had died while they were lying down and cut the broadcast at that moment.

At the time of writing, Jean Pormanove’s cause of death has not been revealed, but an investigation into the cause has been opened by the prosecutor’s office in Nice, in the south of France. According to reports, an autopsy has been ordered.

A spokesperson for Kick said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jean Pormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends and community.”

Investigation launched after streamer Raphaël Graven, also known as Jean Pormanove, dies live on air. Photo: jeanpormanove/Instagram | jeanpormanove/Instgagram

Sarah El Haïry, France's High Commissioner for Children took to X and wrote: “I learned of the death of the streamer #jeanpormanove. Horrifying.

“Platforms have a huge responsibility to regulate online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content. I call on parents to be extremely vigilant.”

Tributes have been paid to Jean Pormanove on his Instagram and one fan wrote: “We will miss you so much jp, my son and I are following you. and your death saddens us greatly,” whilst another said:”Your torture is over, you can finally rest. Peace to your soul JP the goat 🕊️❤️.”

What is Kick?

Kick is a live streaming platform that allows users to broadcast and share live video content, it is considered similar to Twitch and was launched in 2022. Le Monde has reported that “Kick has regularly sparked controversy. In September 2023, for example, an escort was filmed and detained against her will in the apartment of American streamer Ice Poseidon (real name Paul Denino), while Craven, one of the platform's executives, jokingly commented on the situation on the livestream.”