TikTok influencer Nikia Marshall, who is married to Paris Fury’s cousin Michael, has been attacked by five masked men who threatened to kill her in an armed home raid.

A TikTok influencer who is married to Paris Fury's cousin has spoken of the terrifying moment five masked men beat her and threatened to kill her in an armed raid.

Nikia Marshall, aged 24, whose husband Michael is a cousin of Paris Fury and a traveller, said she was beaten by the balaclava-clad men, who were armed with crowbars and a gun.

The former glamour model says she only survived by fleeing upstairs with her dogs, and she believes she may have been targeted by members of the traveller community who are hostile to her because she's seen as an 'outsider'.

She said: “I think it’s because I’m an influencer online, and I post very controversial videos. I’m a bit of a comedian, but I’ve got dark humour. I’m married to a gypsy as well. Three years ago, there were arguments with gypsies up, down, left and right. I know that this was a gypsy-related thing.”

Footage shows the balaclava-clad men run up to their house in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, and smash the front door with a crowbar on Monday (May 20). Marshall said she was asleep on the sofa at around 5.30pm when the raid started and was then confronted by two intruders who broke through her glass back door.

She was hit by one of the men before fleeing with her two dogs, Bella and Princess, upstairs while the intruders did “£100,000 worth of damage” to her kitchen and living room. Marshall also said when she looked out of her bedroom window below, the group's “chubby” ringleader made a chilling threat to “shoot her” and “finish the job”.

She said: “All I heard was popping sounds – bang, bang, bang. Two attackers got in at the back, and there were three at the front. One hit me, and I pushed him off and continued to run up the stairs. I just remember hanging out the window because I thought if they come up and they try and kill me, I can jump out my window.

“When I was hanging out the window, the main guy looked up at me and he said, ‘I’m going to come back and I’m going to finish the job – and I’m going to shoot you’. She added: "One of them had a gun as well."

Balaclava-clad men at TikTok star Nikia Marshall's address in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, who smashed the front door with a crowbar. Photo by Nikia Marshall / SWNS.

Marshall rose to fame in 2021 when she fronted a six-part YouTube series called “I Married A Traveller” with her roofer husband, Michael, aged 38. In the show, she told how she was branded a “prostitute” and a “home-wrecker” and also said was rejected by her traveller in-laws due to not being a member of the community.

Marshall, who now runs the fashion store Red Hot Ltd on TikTok, said she had reported the attack to the police, who were now installing panic buttons in her property.

But she said her love for her two eight-year-old chihuahuas, Bella and Princess, had stopped her from getting seriously injured in the attack. She said: “My dogs probably saved me from getting really badly hurt because I'm a bit of a fighter. If my dogs weren’t there, I would have picked something up and I would have gone at them. And my husband wasn’t here, he was down the street because he’s a roofer."

Marshall tried to identify the men while the attack was happening and said the ringleader had bizarrely put on a fake “London” accent when speaking to her. She said: “They were all balaclava-clad. The two at the back were tall and slim. But they were all quite big men, to be honest. The main guy put on a fake London accent. He was the shortest one of them all.

“He was about 5ft 8 inches. He was chubby. He was a white man and he had piercing blue eyes that were very wide apart. I will find these men. She added: “I think they’ve done £100,000 worth of damage. I had a lot of expensive stuff downstairs. I had Worcester dolls, Crown Derby porcelain, my flat-screen TV - and all my Italian furniture.”