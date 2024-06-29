Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TikTok star Eva Evans was tragically found dead by a friend in April and her cause of death has now been revealed.

On 21 April, Eva Evans’s sister Lila posted on Instagram and wrote that “please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to.

“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.

“After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.

“We will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan.

please dm me so I can get a headcount and will share the details.

“I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don't.

“I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”

TMZ has now reported that “TikToker Eva Evans' official cause of death is suicide.” According to TMZ, “As we reported, law enforcement sources found Eva hanging inside her place after obtaining a key from a friend who last saw her the previous morning. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced her dead at the scene. We were told her friends informed cops they didn't know Eva to be depressed or emotionally disturbed -- so it's safe to say it took them by surprise.”

According to reports, the official results of the toxicology reports are still pending. Eva Evans was best known for being a New York influencer who starred in the web comedy series Club Rat, which she co-created, directed and starred in.

The series Club Rat was streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Eva played the role of an influencer who tries to date again in New York city after a video of her breakup goes viral.

Following her death, The Hills alum Lo Bosworth wrote on Eva Evans’s Instagram’s last post that “You were always kind to me when others couldn’t be bothered. Will never forget that kindness.”