A Youtuber found her brother dead outside their home after hearing gunshots being fired while she was filming her latest beauty video for the social media platform.

Rebecca Olugbemi, from Odenton in the United States, was filming a make-up video tutorial for her Youtube followers when she heard the sounds of approximately 10 shots being fired. It was only when she went to investigate that she found that her brother had been killed.

NBC Washington Reporter Aimee Cho posted the video of the moment to X. The video shows Olugbemi, who is a fashion and beauty influencer, holding a skincare product and then suddenly stop what she’s doing as she hears the sound of the shots. Her eyes widen as the multiple shots ring out, and she quickly stops recording and turns off the camera.

Soon after stepping away from her camera and going outside to find out what was happening, it is said she discovered that her brother Isaiah had been killed in a crossfire that occurred outside the home they shared on Monday June 17 at around 9.45pm.

Isaiah was taken to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Centre, according to NBC Washington, for treatment for multiple gunshot wounds - but he was declared dead by the police a short while later.

Little is known about 27-year-old Isaiah, but he was said to be a boxer and have a two-year-old son. It is said that he had just returned from the gym when he was killed.

His family told NBC Washington that he had recently won a Golden Gloves national championship in May, and had a dream of eventually becoming a professional boxer. Brother Daniel said: “I just want people to know that my brother was a great father, a great man. He just wanted to be nothing but a great boxer.” Another brother Abraham said. “He meant a lot to a lot of people. People from New York drove down here the same day because of what happened. It’s just so tragic, like, so random.”

Rebecca told the publication: "I don't know what justice would look like, honestly. I don't know if there's anything that could be done that would make it any better." She added: “He always looked out for everyone and made sure that everyone was good,” she said. “I just want them to know. And he was just a hard worker. Anything that he wanted, he went after it.”