Businesswoman, fashion designer, activist, and the mother of popstar Beyonce, Tina Knowles, has announced the UK leg of her highly anticipated book tour for her memoir, Matriarch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will begin in Washington, DC on April 30, with a special appearance by former First Lady Michelle Obama, who will moderate the first event. The tour will continue across North America before concluding in London at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on June 4, 2025.

"I'm so excited to take Matriarch on the road and extend the conversation beyond the pages," said Knowles. "Storytelling has always been a part of who I am - something I learned from my mother - and now, at 71, I finally understand who I truly am. This journey has been about strength, motherhood, family pride, and identity, and I hope these conversations help others embrace their own stories and celebrate the power of knowing what we deserve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the memoir, Tina Knowles, the mother of iconic artists Beyoncé, Solange, and ‘bonus daughter’ Kelly Rowland, reflects on her life growing up in 1950s Galveston, Texas, and the challenges and triumphs she faced in her journey to become the matriarch of one of the most influential families in music. From navigating grief and personal turmoil to nurturing her superstar children, Matriarch offers an intimate look at her life and the lessons passed down through generations.

Tina Knowles | Getty Images for Disney

How to get tickets

Southbank Centre Members will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, March 20, at 2pm, with general tickets going on sale on Friday, March 21, at 2pm. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, the VIP package includes premium tickets, a meet-and-greet with Tina Knowles, a photo opportunity, and a signed copy of Matriarch.

For more details about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit TinaKnowlesBook.com and LiveNation.co.uk.