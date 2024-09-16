Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tito Jackson, a member of legendary music act The Jackson 5 and the older brother of Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 70.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Sunday (September 15), Jackson’s sons TJ, Taj and Taryll said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

The cause of death has not been officially confirmed. However, initial reports suggest the that musician suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

The musician was a member of one of the most influential acts of all time, The Jackson 5, alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. The band’s biggest hits include ‘ABC’, ‘I Want You Back’ and ‘I’ll Be There’, with the pop-funk act inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1997.

Tito (far right) with his famous brother during the heyday of The Jackson 5 in 1972. | Getty Images

Tito, who was often featured as a background singer during the group’s heyday and would often play guitar, was born on October 15, 1953 as Toriano Adaryll Jackson, the third of ten children. His brother, Michael Jackson, would go on to become one of music’s all-time biggest and highest selling stars, selling more than 500 million albums.

Tito launched a solo Blues career in 2003. He would go on to work with artists such as Stevie Wonder, George Benson and Bobby Rush.