Tollywood producer Kedar Selgamsetty, who has died at 42, is survived by his wife and daughter.

Tollywood producer Kedar Selgamsetty reportedly died in his sleep after returning to his apartment in Dubai after a party. The cause of his death is still unknown but the Times of India reported that a senior producer of the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) said: "We have neither received any official information about his death nor are we are aware of the causes of his death.”

The Times of India also reported that Selagamsetty was also in the news in 2024 for his alleged involvement in a drugs case busted by the Cyberabad police at a hotel in Hi-Tec City. The police had booked a case against the producer for consumption of drugs. He was out on bail.”

Kedar Selgamsetty produced the film Gam Gam Ganesha in 2024 starring Ananad Deverakonda. According to IDMb, he was also a producer on Vijay Deverakonda Untitled Movie and Muthayya in 2022.

In February 2024, the Hindustan Times reported that Kedar Selgamsetty was amongst the stars who were named in a drugs bust at the Radisson Hyderabad Hitec City in India.

Following the death of Kedar Selgamsetty, one X user wrote: “A shadow falls over Dubai: Tollywood producer Kedar Selgamsetty found dead, his final scene unwritten. Was it a quiet exit- or a curtain call forced by unseen hands? Whispers in Telugu circles hum with dread. Let’s peel back the veil.”

Earlier this month film producer KP Chowdray was found dead after reportedly taking his own life. KP Chowdray, also known as Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, had reportedly been dealing with both personal and professional issues.