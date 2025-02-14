According to some reports, Rapper Abhinav Singh, 32, who was best known as his stage name Juggernaut, died by suicide after consuming poison.

Tributes have been paid to Abhinav Singh on his Facebook page (Abhinav Singh Juggernaut Bluster). One fan wrote: “You've gone too soon young man, “whilst another wrote: “RIP Bhai.”

In November 2024, Abhinav Singh had updated his profile photograph on Facebook, in the photo, he wore sunglasses and a T-shirt with the slogan “Last name Singh that’s enough.” He also captioned the photograph: “Lions don’t lose sleep on the opinion of sheep. New music soon #streetkatha #juggernaut.”

He also shared the photograph on his Instagram page and captioned the photo: “Street Katha 2.0 out on streaming platforms like Spotify, reels etc,” Fans also paid tribute to Abhinav Singh on Instagram and one wrote: “Your contribution to the odisha hip-hop will be remembered ❤️‍🩹,” whilst another wrote: “Rip bro.”

Abhinav Singh was the founder of Urban Loafer Productions, which is described in its profile on their Instagram page as “Odisha's 1st Independent Hip Hop Label and organiser of the Odisha Hip Hop Festival.”

The Indian Express reported that rapper Abhinav Singh’s “body was discovered on Monday, the Bengaluru police said, adding that his family had lodged a case in Odisha alleging harassment by his wife.”

The Indian Express went on to say that “On February 9, around 9 pm, he had dinner with his friend and returned to his flat,” Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, said, confirming that Singh had died by suicide.”

Earlier this month, Film producer KP Chowdray was found dead at a rented house in Goa, India. According to India Today, sources close to the film producer said he had been “deeply distressed since his arrest in 2023 on charges of possession of 93 grams of cocaine.”

ANI, the Asian News International Multi-media news agency reported on X that Akshat Kaushal, North SP Goa says: “This morning Anjuna Police Station’s Siolim outpost received information regarding a case of suspected suicide by hanging.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.