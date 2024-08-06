Tony Christie has spoken out about living with dementia

A musical legend has spoken out about living with dementia and how he deals with it when performing his classics on stage.

Amarillo singer Tony Christie has said he does his best to “ignore” his dementia but does have to use an autocue when performing live.

The musician was diagnosed with dementia three years ago but said he will not let the illness stop him.

The 81-year-old told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I actually ignore it. I just carry on and do my thing.

“Obviously, I’ve got to use autocue, but I’ve used an autocue for donkey’s years when I’m performing.

“I’m doing stuff from albums and I can’t remember all these lyrics from 40 or 50 years ago so I do use an autocue to help me, because otherwise if I make a mess of a song the audience lose, not me.”

Christie said he believes performing actually helps with his dementia, adding: “When I was diagnosed with it, the doctor said ‘You’re in the music business so you’re very lucky, because that’s one of the things that helps dementia people.’

“So I’m very fortunate, the music takes your mind off the things, you don’t forget music.

“You forget people’s names and things and lyrics but, as soon music starts, you’re back, it’s memory, you never forget it.”

Christie is best known for his recording of (Is This The Way To) Amarillo in 1971, which had a resurgence in popularity in 2002 when it was used in the TV comedy series Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

It was re-released in March 2005 to raise money for the Comic Relief charity, and reached number one in the UK singles chart.