A GoFundMe has been set up by Adam Ramey’s sister-in-law which revealed that he died by suicide.

Founding member and vocalist of Dropout Kings Adam Ramey has died at 31, five days before his 32nd birthday. His sister-in-law Jamie Varner has set up a GoFundMe for Adam’s widow Jamie and their 18-month old son Jude.

The GoFund Me reads: “On May 19th, just five days before his 32nd birthday, we lost Adam Ramey- beloved husband, father, son , and lead vocalist of Droput Kings- to suicide after a long and painful battle with addiction.”

It goes on to say that “Adam loved deeply. He was a devoted husband to my 29-year old sister, Jamie, and a proud father to their 18-month old son, Jude. He was also an incredible uncle, friend and human being.”

Dropout Kings paid tribute to Adam Ramey on Instagram and also shared a link to the GoFundMe page in their Instagram stories. The tribute read: “Adam Lee Ramey

“5.24.92 - 5.19.25. Life comes at you in ways you can never predict. The rollercoaster of chasing your dreams and building with your brothers and friends is a joy few get to know in the most genuine sense and one we were beyond blessed to experience with one another as Dropout Kings.

“Even still, we cannot always expect things to go the way we dream nor can we understand just how special each moment with our friends and family are until those moments are memories. With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey has passed away.

“His passion, energy, and love for music shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives. We’re devastated to say the least, but Adam’s spirit, charisma and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can.

“We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we’ve shared. Thank you for everything, Chip“Rest in power, Adam. We’ll always love you more than any words can say fam 🤞🏾👑🖤.”

In response to their tribute, Joe Lana Jr, known as the cowboy drummer on Instagram, wrote: “I love you so much bro. I’ll forever cherish the memories I have with you. Spending those 4 years on the road were the best times of my life and you’re my brother forever. This one truly sucks 😭.”

Who are the Dropout Kings?

The Dropout Kings are an American rap metal band, formed in 2016, and who are from Phoenix, Arizona in the USA. Adam Ramey’s final show with the band took place at the Orpheum in Tampa, Florida in February.

According to their bio on their website, “Dropout King are a generational evolution of rap infused rock band such as Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit, fusing together heavy metal sounds with the progressive rhythms of hip hop and trap music.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.