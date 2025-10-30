Tributes paid to beloved radio host Pierre Robert after he was found dead at his home

DJ Pierre Robert presented a midday radio show on rock station 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia until his death.

Beloved radio host Pierre Robert, who presented a midday radio show on rock station 93.3 WMMR in Philadelphia, has been found dead at 70 at his home. The Preston & Steve Show on the station paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “It breaks our hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend Pierre Robert.

“Pierre’s voice has been woven into the fabric of Philadelphia for more than 40 years. WMMR was his pulpit, and he preached the gospel of rock n’ roll, and gave us all common ground to dance on.

“In good times, his optimism was infectious, and on tough days, his words offered familiar comfort to every Good Citizen. Pierre opened his arms to anyone who wanted to come along for the ride, insisting that WMMR is Everything That Rocks! And he lived it.”

In response, one fan wrote: “Way back when he first moved to Philly, my Mom worked at Girard Bank and taught him how to use the “MAC,” machine. Years later, I emailed him at WMMR and recounted the story and he remembered her.

“Her birthday is the day before mine and while we missed the on air birthday wishes and memory he shared about my Mom, he sent me a burned CD copy of the segment with one autographed picture for my Mom and one for me. He was an absolute gem of a human. It made my Mom’s day! Rest in Peace, Pierre. You are beloved.”

Another fan said: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of not just a Philadelphia legend, but an absolute icon of radio, Pierre Robert. There were many a days where things were heavy and life was hard, but hearing Pierre’s voice over the airwaves always brought a sense of peace to those turbulent times.

“He will be so greatly missed not just for his presence on WMMR but for being one of the most pure hearted individuals to ever exist on this mortal plane. God bless Pierre Robert.

“To paraphrase the Grateful Dead: What a long, strange, and wonderful trip it’s been …”

The Beasley Music Group issued a statement which read: “We are very saddened to share the passing of legendary 93.3 WMMR Radio Personality Pierre Robert.

“According to police reports, Pierre was found deceased in his home on Wednesday 10/29. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known. No foul play is suspected.

“A true radio icon, Pierre was one of the most recognized personalities in the city of Philadelphia. He joined the rock station back in 1981 and hosted the midday show with his unabashed love for music., his listeners, and the city. The legendary rock radio personality was best known for his welcoming ‘Greetings Citizen’s salutation, along with his big heart and warm vocal.”