Tributes have been paid to singer Fede Dorcaz following his death at 29.

Singer and model Fede Dorcaz who was set to appear on the dancing reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, has been shot dead by armed motorcyclists. Tributes have been paid to the star who had 440K followers on his Instagram.

One fan shared a tribute to Fede on his Instagram page and wrote: “Everyone who can leave Mexico should leave! Why is crime and violence killing such a beautiful country,” whilst another wrote: “Too young to die. God so many dreams that will no longer be fulfilled R.I.P why people full of life take you from one.”

Fede Dorcaz had shared a Rolling Stone article about himself on Instagram and wrote: “We are in the magazine "Rolling Stone" 🤟🏼🎶😱🔥

“Couldn't be happier today waking up to this article in one of the biggest music magazines.. We keep fulfilling dreams and it's all thanks to you! Thank you God🙏🏼 one more step..”

In May 2025 Rolling Stone Australia wrote: “While the music business is exhausting itself finding another global Latin star, an obvious question arises: why is no one looking at Mexico? Enter Fede Dorcaz, the emerging Latin pop vocalist who is proving that the future of Latin pop is rooted in the very heart of his fatherland.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fede Dorcaz was killed after “he left rehearsals, the car in which he was riding was intercepted by two people on motorcycles and shot at least three times, including in the neck, and died instantly, according to multiple outlets.

“There is speculation that the attack could have been an attempted robbery, but authorities had yet to determine a motive.”

In a statement on Instagram, HOY wrote: “The HOY family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz.

“We join in the grief of his entire family, his parents, and his girlfriend, Mariana Ávila.

“Mariana and Fede were one of our planned couples for the new season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

“Fede leaves a great void in our team. His memory and his passion will continue to inspire us always.

“Rest in peace, Fede Dorcaz.”

In response to HOY’s statement, one fan wrote: “How is life? A few days ago he was excited because his girlfriend was going to dance 😢😢😢,” whilst another said: “I can't believe it, we're devastated. 😢😢😢 there are no words.”