Bodybuilding star who worked for Arnold Schwarzenegger dies aged 42 after suffering heart attack in hospital
Varinder Singh Ghuman reportedly had a heart attack while he was being treated in hospital for a shoulder injury last Monday (October 6). He died a short time later.
The hospital where he was receiving treatment, Fortis Escorts Hospital, New Delhi, India, has since released a statement.
It read: “Varinder Singh Ghuman was evaluated in the OPD on Monday October 6 for pain and restricted movement in his right shoulder. Following clinical assessment, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with biceps tenodesis was advised. The patient had no known comorbidities.
“At approximately 3:35pm, the patient developed a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The anaesthesia, cardiology, cardiac anaesthesia, and critical care teams immediately initiated advanced resuscitation measures.
“Despite sustained and coordinated efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared dead at 5:36pm.”
Ghuman, who grew up in Gurdaspur, India, was considered to be one of the world's first vegetarian, professional bodybuilders. He had built a successful career which had spanned more than a decade.
The fitness star won the title of MrIndia back in 2009, and also finished runner-up at Mr Asia contest. He had represented India at international bodybuilding competitions across the globe.
His achievements in the bodybuilding industry saw him gain recognition from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who later hired him to promote his health products in Asia.
Ghuman was an actor as well as a bodybuilder and starred in a number of films, primarily between 2012 and 2023. Most recently, he played the role of Shakeel in Tiger 3.
Many fans took to his Instagram to write tributes and words of condolence after his death. One wrote “RIP legend” with a crying face emoji. Another said it was a “black day for bodybuidling”. Many also posted “miss you” along with broken heart emojis.
Ghuman had one million followers on Instagram and described himself in his bio as “India’s biggest vegetarian bodybuilder” and an actor.