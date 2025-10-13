A bodybuilder has died at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack while in the hospital.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Varinder Singh Ghuman reportedly had a heart attack while he was being treated in hospital for a shoulder injury last Monday (October 6). He died a short time later.

The hospital where he was receiving treatment, Fortis Escorts Hospital, New Delhi, India, has since released a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “Varinder Singh Ghuman was evaluated in the OPD on Monday October 6 for pain and restricted movement in his right shoulder. Following clinical assessment, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with biceps tenodesis was advised. The patient had no known comorbidities.

“At approximately 3:35pm, the patient developed a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The anaesthesia, cardiology, cardiac anaesthesia, and critical care teams immediately initiated advanced resuscitation measures.

“Despite sustained and coordinated efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared dead at 5:36pm.”

Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has died aged 42. Photo by Instagram/@veervarindersinghghuman. | Instagram/@veervarindersinghghuman

Ghuman, who grew up in Gurdaspur, India, was considered to be one of the world's first vegetarian, professional bodybuilders. He had built a successful career which had spanned more than a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fitness star won the title of MrIndia back in 2009, and also finished runner-up at Mr Asia contest. He had represented India at international bodybuilding competitions across the globe.

His achievements in the bodybuilding industry saw him gain recognition from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who later hired him to promote his health products in Asia.

Ghuman was an actor as well as a bodybuilder and starred in a number of films, primarily between 2012 and 2023. Most recently, he played the role of Shakeel in Tiger 3.

Many fans took to his Instagram to write tributes and words of condolence after his death. One wrote “RIP legend” with a crying face emoji. Another said it was a “black day for bodybuidling”. Many also posted “miss you” along with broken heart emojis.

Ghuman had one million followers on Instagram and described himself in his bio as “India’s biggest vegetarian bodybuilder” and an actor.