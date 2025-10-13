Bodybuilding star who worked for Arnold Schwarzenegger dies aged 42 after suffering heart attack in hospital

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand

Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, NationalWorld

2 minutes ago
A bodybuilder has died at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack while in the hospital.

Varinder Singh Ghuman reportedly had a heart attack while he was being treated in hospital for a shoulder injury last Monday (October 6). He died a short time later.

The hospital where he was receiving treatment, Fortis Escorts Hospital, New Delhi, India, has since released a statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It read: “Varinder Singh Ghuman was evaluated in the OPD on Monday October 6 for pain and restricted movement in his right shoulder. Following clinical assessment, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with biceps tenodesis was advised. The patient had no known comorbidities.

“At approximately 3:35pm, the patient developed a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The anaesthesia, cardiology, cardiac anaesthesia, and critical care teams immediately initiated advanced resuscitation measures.

“Despite sustained and coordinated efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared dead at 5:36pm.”

Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has died aged 42. Photo by Instagram/@veervarindersinghghuman.placeholder image
Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has died aged 42. Photo by Instagram/@veervarindersinghghuman. | Instagram/@veervarindersinghghuman

Ghuman, who grew up in Gurdaspur, India, was considered to be one of the world's first vegetarian, professional bodybuilders. He had built a successful career which had spanned more than a decade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fitness star won the title of MrIndia back in 2009, and also finished runner-up at Mr Asia contest. He had represented India at international bodybuilding competitions across the globe.

His achievements in the bodybuilding industry saw him gain recognition from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who later hired him to promote his health products in Asia.

Ghuman was an actor as well as a bodybuilder and starred in a number of films, primarily between 2012 and 2023. Most recently, he played the role of Shakeel in Tiger 3.

Many fans took to his Instagram to write tributes and words of condolence after his death. One wrote “RIP legend” with a crying face emoji. Another said it was a “black day for bodybuidling”. Many also posted “miss you” along with broken heart emojis.

Ghuman had one million followers on Instagram and described himself in his bio as “India’s biggest vegetarian bodybuilder” and an actor.

Related topics:Hospital
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice