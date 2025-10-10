A woman who stabbed her bodybuilder husband 21 times as he slept had earlier confessed her jealousy and anger to an artificial intelligence chatbot she used to discuss her marriage problems.

Police said 41-year-old personal trainer and bodybuilder Valter de Vargas Aita was attacked by his wife, Andrea Carvalho Aita, who later told officers she had acted in self-defence in Chapeco, Brazil, on September 7.

Investigators found she had used an AI programme to talk about depression, jealousy, and suspicions that her husband was being unfaithful. Recovered chat logs showed she had described emotional instability, frustration, and feelings of loss of control in the days before the killing.

Officers said she had become increasingly controlling and jealous, sending threatening messages to her husband and even using knife emojis in some of them.

Carvalho Aita reportedly monitored Valter by peering through small holes she had made in the wall of their bedroom and once took photos of him as he slept.

Forensic reports showed Valter was stabbed in vital areas including the neck, face, and head, and that defensive wounds on his hands indicated he had tried to block the knife. He managed to leave the apartment after the attack but collapsed and died on the staircase.

Carvalho Aita, who suffered minor injuries, claimed her husband had attacked her first, but police dismissed her version as false and charged her with aggravated murder. She remains in custody in Santa Catarina and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Investigators also discovered she had been a fugitive from justice at the time of the killing, having previously been sentenced to 15 years for attempted robbery with violence in Rio Grande do Sul in 2019.

Valter, a former vice-champion of the World Fitness Federation, had won six state bodybuilding titles and was described by friends as dedicated and kind.

