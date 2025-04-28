Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV host Joel Dommett revealed he fainted while running the London Marathon and woke up in an ambulance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Masked Singer host took on the gruelling 26.2-mile London Marathon yesterday (Sunday 27 April) for the second year running. But things took a dramatic turn at mile 17 when he collapsed and woke up in the back of an ambulance.

He was supported by his wife Hannah and little boy Wilde, and he thanked the medics who took care of him. Sharing his day with fans, Joel, 39, said: “Not the race I expected!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I fainted at mile 17 – don’t really remember much but I woke up in an ambulance! Thanks to Frankie and Barry for being amazing.”

TV host Joel Dommett revealed he fainted while running the London Marathon and woke up in an ambulance. (Photo: @joeldommett/Instagram) | @joeldommett/Instagram

He added: “I really wanted to finish it. After a few hours my pulse was back and I got going again at a very different pace but really got to soak it all in. Proud of myself for finishing.”

McFly’s Harry Judd, who also ran, replied to his post: “That is a heroic effort mate! You were not in a good way when I saw you! Well done for getting back out and finishing. Huge respect!”

Adventurer Bear Grylls gave Joel a virtual fist bump, adding: “Never give up! Well done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Marathon, one of the world’s biggest long-distance races, sees thousands of runners hit the capital’s streets each April, raising millions for charity. Harry Judd, Joe Wicks, Alexandra Burke, and Kelly Brook were also among the other famous faces running the course.