Considered a Hong Kong cultural icon, Chua Lam has passed away at 83.

Food critic, TV presenter, writer and film producer Chua Lam, considered a Hong Kong cultural icon, has died at the age of 83. A social media post revealed that “In accordance with Chua’s wishes, no ceremony will be held, and his body was cremated to avoid disturbing his relatives and friends.”

Chua Lam will also be remembered for being the last surviving member of the ‘Four Talents of Hong Kong,’ other members included James Wong Jim, Jin Yong and Ni Kuang. James Wong Jim will be best remembered as a lyricist, songwriter who contributed to Cantopop.

James Wong Jim passed away on November 24, 2004 after a four year-battle with lung cancer. Louis Cha Leung-yung GBM OBE, better known by his pen name Jin Yong, was a Hong Kong wuxia novelist who passed away at the age of 94 in 2018. Ni Cong, better known by his pen name Ni Kuang, was a Hong Kong-American novelist and screenwriter, he died in 2022.

Chua Lam was reportedly greatly affected by the death of his wife in 2023, before she passed away, he had suffered a hip fracture and relied on a wheelchair. He had a catchphrase which was "Eat well, laugh often," and was born in Singapore in 1941.

After studying in Japan, he moved to Hong Kong where he became a food critic and writer. He also became a movie producer and produced Jackie Chan’s Wheels on Meals, Armour of God and Mr Nice Guy. Chua also was a television presenter and co-hosted Celebrity Talk Show on Asia Television in 1989.

The South China Morning Post reported that “Chua was celebrated for his discerning palate and his dedication to unearthing the finest gastronomic experiences. “In recent years, he organised special culinary tours across Asia and around the world.These tours often involved sampling dishes from four or five restaurants per day to identify and recommend the very best local speciality foods, a process he frequently detailed in his newspaper columns.”

Benny Se Teo paid tribute to Chua Lam on Facebook and wrote: “A towering figure in the culinary world… Chua’s wit.. Unapologetic palate and lifelong passion for food shaped the way many including myself see and taste the world… he wasn’t just a gourmand.. He was a storyteller whose insights and irreverent charm left a lasting legacy across Asia’s food scene.

“Rest in peace Chua Lam.. you remain a flavour that lingers.”