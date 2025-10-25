Tributes have been paid to Dayanna Patricia Trujillo Guayabo following her death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV presenter Dayanna Patricia Trujillo Guayabo has tragically died at 23 following a fatal road accident. According to the website Semana, “On October 14, Dayanna Patricia Trujillo Guayabo, a well-known journalist in Ibagué (a city in western Colombia), was involved in a serious traffic accident. When she was taken to the emergency room, doctors at the Medicadiz Clinic confirmed that she was in critical condition.

Dayanna Patricia Trujillo Guayabo’s death was confirmed by El Irreverente where she worked. Duber Salazar, director of El Irreverente, wrote:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing social media filled with messages about you and your photograph, Dayanna, makes me feel like the proudest leader; because your work moved hundreds of souls, because your intelligence always fueled the pages of El Irreverente, and because your voice was the wake-up call for thousands of people.

“Today your work and your professionalism are praised and admired.

TV presenter Dayanna Patricia Trujillo Guayabo dies in a horror crash on her way to work. Photo: dayannaguayabo1/Instagram | dayannaguayabo1 /Instagram

“I remember the first day I met you: your way of always keeping up with the news, wherever you are, your precise writing style immediately caught my attention. I wanted you on my team; I knew that diamond could be polished and that very soon you would be as recognized as you are now as I write these lines.”

Duber also wrote: “Your colleagues—Natalia Gualanday, Pilar Gómez, Andrés Infante, Viviana Rueda, Robert Rojas, Paola Carvajal, Alexandra Echeverry, and I—will never forget you; and I don't think any of those who passed through El Irreverente and got to know you will, as well as the colleagues who are here with us today.

“ You… from heaven, always give us a hand.

“We love you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, Dayanna “was riding to work on her motorbike when she collided with a taxi.”

The Sun also reported that “She was rushed to A&E, where medics diagnosed her with severe cranioencephalic trauma and multiple injuries.

“Dayanna spent three days fighting for her life in the ICU but ultimately succumbed to her injuries last Friday.”