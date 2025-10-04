TV presenter Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu fell to her death from apartment while trying to escape robbers. Photo: sommiemaduagwu/Instagram | sommiemaduagwu/Instagram

Tributes have flooded in for a beloved TV presenter who tragically fell to her death while trying to escape a terrifying armed robbery.

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, 29, died on Monday after she jumped from the third floor of her apartment complex in Nigeria. She was desperately trying to escape as armed burglars raided her home, according to the police.

The beloved TV host, also known as Sommie, was found unconscious by cops and rushed to hospital but tragically died from her injuries after the horrific plunge. Police have set up a special investigation unit to track down the suspects and bring them to justice.

Somtochukwu's employer ARISE News issued a lengthy statement. It reads: "It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of ARISE News announce the passing of our beloved colleague, news anchor, reporter and producer.

"She tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, following an armed robbery incident at her residence, which is currently under investigation by the police. She was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

"Beyond the airwaves, she was a lawyer, a consummate professional and a supportive colleague. She was a friend to many. We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie's parents, siblings, extended family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time”. A tribute website has been set up for Somtochukwu, where those who knew her or loved her work are sharing their memories and condolences.

One emotional tribute reads: "Thank you for being my friend. For letting me experience your light, your warmth and kind heart. I miss you so deeply and it hurts more than words can say, that you are not here with us anymore. But I take solace in knowing that God knows best. Keep shining Sommie, until we meet again."