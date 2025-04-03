Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV star Deborah Norville revealed her decision to leave the show live on air.

TV presenter Deborah Norville has revealed that she is leaving the ‘Inside Edition’ show, the syndicated CBS newsmagazine after 30 years. She said at the end of the show that “They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit,” she revealed.

Deborah Norville also said: “So, at the end of the season, I’ll be moving on. I’ve got some exciting things in the works, which I’ll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it’s been to lead Inside Edition for all these years. To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

Deborah Norville became part of ‘Inside Edition’ in 1995 after joining from CBS. Charles Lachman, who is ‘Inside Edition’s’ executive producer shared a statement about Deborah which read: “Deborah’s powerful presence, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, has contributed immensely to the success of Inside Edition for the past 30 years.”

TV presenter Deborah Norville to leave ‘Inside Edition’ show after 30 years. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Charles Lachman also said: “She has made a lasting impact on the show, and I’m excited to follow along as she builds upon her outstanding broadcast legacy in her next chapter.”

Although Deborah Norville is leaving her role on ‘Inside Edition’ she will be hosting a new game show on CBS this autumn called The Perfect Line.

Deborah Norville also shared the news of her departure on her Instagram and wrote: “30 years doing anything is quite the milestone and after 30 years anchoring Inside Edition, it’s time to do something new. I have declined the offer to continue at IE and will move on at the end of this season.

“It’s been an amazing ride and I will leave with gratitude for the people I have worked with and for - and the viewers who have watched. Twice before I made career moves for personal reasons (Chicago to NBC News in NY, CBS News to Inside Edition) and they were the right decisions. This decision is also motivated by family … and I know it's a good one. There’s lots more to come from me … just from a new place.”

Following her announcement on Instagram, Deborah has been inundated with well wishes. Lisa Guerrero wrote: “It’s been an honor and pleasure to work with you, Deborah, but most of all it’s been a blessing to call you my friend. Congratulations on your current milestone and for your new adventures ahead. Time for a celebratory drink when I get back to NY at the end of the month! 🥂 I ❤️ you.”