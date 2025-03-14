TV star Nina Warhurst has quit her BBC Breakfast business correspondent will be “hanging up the high-viz & hairnet” to move on to bigger and better things.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Breakfast business correspondent, Nina Warhurst, has quit the show saying she would be “hanging up the high-viz & hairnet”. The early morning star is moving on to bigger and better things having bagged a spot on the BBC News at One team as the lead presenter.

Nina, 44, has been a face on BBC Breakfast since 2018 reporting on all things business but has confirmed she will be stepping down from the role at the end of March. The award-winning journalist revealed the big news to fans via social media earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (March 11) She wrote on her X account: “Hanging up the high-viz & hairnet as I join the BBC’s News at One. Our London team built a gem of a programme & it’s a privilege to be on the Salford team taking it forward. The teenage me who lived half a mile from here & dreamed of journalism would NOT believe it."

BBC Breakfast business correspondent, Nina Warhurst, has quit the show | BBC One/Breakfast

BBC boss for Breakfast and News, Richard Frediani, shared his congratulations to Nina on her move, as he said: "Delighted to welcome Nina Warhurst as a regular presenter of the News at One from April. Congratulations - a brilliant addition to the team in Salford."

Fans also flooded the comments with their well-wishes. Colin Beach said: “Brilliant Nina so pleased for you. You have come a long way since you interviewed @LordWalney on a windswept cold channel side in Barrow in Furness for @BBCNWT many years ago. BBC News at One is in safe hands.”

Sue Smollan echoed the sentiment, saying: “Yay!! Onwards and upwards for my favourite ever NWT presenter! So happy to see you still climbing that greasy pole. You are such an engaging presenter and great all-round journalist. The One O’clock News will be essential viewing now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others were sorry to see her go from her morning post, including Sue Swain, who said: “Congratulations! You’ll be missed on Breakfast, you always make me smile. BUT you will be fab at lunchtime. Well deserved. Go smash ‘em!”

The news on Nina’s move comes after News at One host Anna Foster stepped down to take on a new role joining BBC Radio 4's Today programme. She will be one of the programme's main presenters, following the departure of Mishal Husain in December.

In a statement, Anna said: "There are few more exciting opportunities for a journalist than presenting Today, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team. I've always loved making important, agenda-setting, engaging radio, and there's nowhere better to do that. It's such a beloved programme to so many people, and I can't wait to be a part of it."