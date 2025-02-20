Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a quizzer then The Inner Circle, hosted by Amanda Holden, could be your chance to win big - here’s how to apply to be on the brand new BBC show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quiz fans rejoice, there’s a brand new show coming to the BBC - and you could be on it. Producers on The Inner Circle, hosted by Amanda Holden, are now looking for contestants to take part for a chance of winning a cash prize.

During each episode, contestants will battle to win the cash, tested not just on what they know - but which of their fellow players they can trust. The quiz show will see participants compete in a series of rounds designed to test their general knowledge and strategic thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As they make their way through a series of games and challenges they’ll need to decide which of their opponents they’d be prepared to join forces with in order to take home the prize - but in a gripping finale, could either of the final two face the ultimate betrayal?

Amanda said: “I'm so excited to be part of this thrilling new quiz that challenges contestants and entertains viewers in equal measure. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring something fresh and fabulous to weekday afternoons and Saturday night TV, and I can't wait to see the audience reactions!”

New BBC quiz show The Inner Circle with Amanda Holden is looking for contestants | BBC

The Inner Circle is being made by multi-award-winning TV production company, Tern, with production now underway in Glasgow. David Marshall, Head of Entertainment at Tern, said: “Saturday night and quiz is a new frontier for us at Tern, and we're delighted that the BBC has entrusted us with this exciting opportunity. Our team here in Scotland is geared up to deliver a show that will captivate audiences with its unique blend of strategy, drama, and fun.”

The new commission is the result of the BBC’s Entertainment and Daytime commissioning teams joining forces to identify and develop fresh and modern quiz and gameshow formats for BBC One and iPlayer for Saturday early evenings and the daytime/early peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Unsworth Head of BBC daytime and early peak and Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces to bring viewers a gripping new quiz that, for the first time, they’ll be able to play along with not only during the week, but on a Saturday tea time too. Getting the answers right on this show is only half the battle - contestants also need to decide who they trust enough to keep in the game, all under the watchful eye of the brilliantly mischievous Amanda Holden.”

There are 25 daytime/early peak episodes of The Inner Circle planned with a further six celebrity specials for Saturday nights set to feature famous faces joining forces with a member of the public. The shows will air on BBC One and will be available through BBC iPlayer. Further broadcast details will be announced in due course.

Applications are now open for contestants to take part in The Inner Circle. To be in with a chance of appearing on the show and walking away with the prize pot, contact [email protected] for more information.