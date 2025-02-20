New BBC quiz show The Inner Circle with Amanda Holden looking for contestants - how to apply
Quiz fans rejoice, there’s a brand new show coming to the BBC - and you could be on it. Producers on The Inner Circle, hosted by Amanda Holden, are now looking for contestants to take part for a chance of winning a cash prize.
During each episode, contestants will battle to win the cash, tested not just on what they know - but which of their fellow players they can trust. The quiz show will see participants compete in a series of rounds designed to test their general knowledge and strategic thinking.
As they make their way through a series of games and challenges they’ll need to decide which of their opponents they’d be prepared to join forces with in order to take home the prize - but in a gripping finale, could either of the final two face the ultimate betrayal?
Amanda said: “I'm so excited to be part of this thrilling new quiz that challenges contestants and entertains viewers in equal measure. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring something fresh and fabulous to weekday afternoons and Saturday night TV, and I can't wait to see the audience reactions!”
The Inner Circle is being made by multi-award-winning TV production company, Tern, with production now underway in Glasgow. David Marshall, Head of Entertainment at Tern, said: “Saturday night and quiz is a new frontier for us at Tern, and we're delighted that the BBC has entrusted us with this exciting opportunity. Our team here in Scotland is geared up to deliver a show that will captivate audiences with its unique blend of strategy, drama, and fun.”
The new commission is the result of the BBC’s Entertainment and Daytime commissioning teams joining forces to identify and develop fresh and modern quiz and gameshow formats for BBC One and iPlayer for Saturday early evenings and the daytime/early peak.
Rob Unsworth Head of BBC daytime and early peak and Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces to bring viewers a gripping new quiz that, for the first time, they’ll be able to play along with not only during the week, but on a Saturday tea time too. Getting the answers right on this show is only half the battle - contestants also need to decide who they trust enough to keep in the game, all under the watchful eye of the brilliantly mischievous Amanda Holden.”
There are 25 daytime/early peak episodes of The Inner Circle planned with a further six celebrity specials for Saturday nights set to feature famous faces joining forces with a member of the public. The shows will air on BBC One and will be available through BBC iPlayer. Further broadcast details will be announced in due course.
Applications are now open for contestants to take part in The Inner Circle. To be in with a chance of appearing on the show and walking away with the prize pot, contact [email protected] for more information.
