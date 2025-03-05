News anchor Sally Taylor released a statement to viewers about her time presenting on the BBC.

In the statement, Sally Taylor said:”I fell into television 40 years ago and never thought I'd still be doing it today, but the time has come to hand over the reins to someone else who I hope will cherish the job as much as I have.

“Being the presenter of a daily 6.30pm BBC regional programme is one of the best jobs in television.

“South Today has given me opportunities that would never have been possible anywhere else and I'm so grateful for that.

“At the heart of everything we do is the relationship with our audience. I feel very honoured that they have shared and trusted me to tell their stories. It's been wonderful.”

BBC presenter Sally Taylor quits after 40 years on TV. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Sally Taylor is thought to be the longest-serving female television presenter on a regional news show and joined BBC South Today in 1987. During her career, she has covered ten general elections.

Sally Taylor will present her final regional news broadcast on March 20. Peter Cook, senior head of content production for BBC South, called Sally a "broadcasting legend," and went on to say that “She’s had an incredible career at the BBC and earned the respect and affection of our viewers who have trusted her to tell them what’s happening and why.”

In 2005, Sally Taylor received an MBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours List. According to her biography on the BBC, “On-screen, Sally is well known for her easy and relaxed style. Away from the screen Sally enjoys sailing, has a passion for good wine and food and is a keen organic gardener.

“Sally's professionalism and attention to detail are key to her style. Her sharp sense of humour with her colleagues and with the audience at home has made her one of the most popular presenters in the south of England.”