TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp sparks fierce debate after remarks about 'iPad kids'

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has sparked a fierce debate about parenting with her comments on social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Location, Location, Location star, 53, took to X this weekend to vent her frustrations about ‘iPad kids’ and how they are being treated by their parents.

‘iPad kids’ is a term used for children who are given a tablet or phone to watch TV shows and videos everywhere they go - from supermarkets to restaurants and even while visiting relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on the social media platform yesterday (August 2), Allsopp said: “I’m staying in a hotel in Switzerland, just had breakfast next to an English couple with one child, probably aged five, he ate his breakfast watching an iPad on the table in front of him.

“I know this topic is a dangerous one but when are people gong to wake up to how wrong this is?”

Alsopp’s comments sparked a fierce debate on social media; while some agreed with the TV presenter, describing it as the “destruction of family life”, others described it as a necessary evil, particularly for parents of children with ADHD or autism.

Replying to Allsopp, Philip Evans said: “Yesterday I went for a meal with a friend in Mayfair. [It] was a nice eatery, table of five beside us all on their phones for virtually the whole meal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kids looked very unhappy and mum and dad never spoke to each other once. An utter destruction of family life.”

Naomi Canton added: “I was in the pub, a dad was at the next table with kid aged around eight. The dad spent whole time messaging on his phone and the kid watched TV on his iPad. They didn't speak.

“Then went out and saw a mum with a baby in a pram. She was pushing it videoing herself on her mobile as the kid was crying out for attention. The kid wanted interaction and was getting none.”

On the other hand, another user, Barbara McMahon, said: “My grandson is five, he is also autistic, non-verbal with GDD. We’re just home after a wee holiday and he had his assistive aid iPad as well as his own one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw the stares from people like you as my daughter tried to keep him calm, so why don’t you mind your own business.”

Dr Sarah Quinnell added: “Kirstie, I’m a 45 year old autistic and ADHD woman. That’s completely normal behaviour for some of us. Helps us focus, keeps us calm.

“How about this - rather than pick on a five-year-old if you want to debate the issue do it with me.

“One of my calming stims used to be watching Location on repeat. Considering your attitude, that was a mistake.”