TV star Tristan McManus and his actress wife Tahyna Tozzi share three children together.

According to reports, TV star Tristan McManus and his actress wife Tahyna Tozzi, who is also a fim director and prodcuer, have split after 10 years of marriage. There were rumours of a split between the couple a year ago when Tahyna reportedly appeared at the Australian Women's Film Festival without her wedding ring.

Tristan McManus and Tahyna Tozzi married in 2014 and have three children together, Echo Ìsolde, seven, Oisín Lír, four, and Tadhg, two. Tristan McManus who was a co-host on the Australian Channel Ten breakfast show Studio Ten from 2020 to 2023, took to Instagram five days ago to reveal he had a panic attack whilst competing in an Ironman event.

Tristan McManus said: “Big weekend - had my first panic attack in water, a lot of negative head noise almost broke me but fought enough to not completely cave in! Managed to finish the race just before cut off - not the time I wanted or the result but the lesson invaluable! @ironman70.3westernsydney.”

TV star Tristan McManus reportedly splits from actress wife Tahyna Tozzi after 10 years of marriage. The couple are pictured at the Australian Womens Film Festival 2023 on November 21, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In April 2023, Tristan McManus shared a birthday tribute to wife Tahyna on Instagram and wrote: “Happy birthday to this absolute superstar / smoke shop!! We love you so much, thanks for making all our lives so much better and happier @tahynamacmanus.”

Tristan McManus is best known as an Irish dancer, choreographer, and TV presenter, best known for his roles on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK and Dancing with the Stars in both the US and Australia, where he also served as a judge. He was a runner up on the 2024 season of Australia's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

In 2020, TahynaTozzi, known as Tahyna Valentina , with the Instagram handle Tahyna MacManus, made a film about miscarriage, called MUM Misunderstandings of Miscarriage. The synopsis reads: “At age 31, after experiencing her second miscarriage, Tahyna McManus was devastated, lost, angry and, despite those around her,felt terribly alone. She picked up a camera and started to record her story and in doing so found her tribe.”

In an interview with the blog Your Zen Mama, Tahyna said: “I've had three miscarriages and each one had a huge impact on me. My first loss was also my very first pregnancy, and it completely shattered me.

“I spent a lot of time blaming myself and feeling very isolated. My second miscarriage occurred 18 months after the birth of my daughter.

“Looking back, I now realise I hadn't properly processed the grief of my first miscarriage, so everything felt compounded during the second. My third loss happened in mid 2018 whilst filming the documentary.

“My 3 losses were absolutely the driving force behind MuM. I felt as if there weren't enough resources out there for those experiencing loss and that the topic itself had a stigma around it which I wanted to try and understand more.”